The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, is nearly 20 miles long.

With the celebration of National Park Week, it’s difficult to turn one’s mind away from our country’s first, Yellowstone, instituted 150 years ago.

The numbers of Yellowstone seem unimaginable. Over two million acres covering nearly 3500 square miles in three states: Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Two hundred fifty one miles of roads. Nine hundred miles of trails. Ten thousand thermal features: geysers, hot springs and mudpots. In addition to 5000 free-roaming bison, wildlife at Yellowstone includes bears, elk, moose and wolves.

And Yellowstone isn’t just Old Faithful and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. The richness of its unique features and its natural surprises go beyond the famous geyser and the impressive canyon.

On our visit last summer, my husband and I were able to experience those two trademark wonders and only a small fraction of some of its other treasures, as we expected.

Relatively near to the south entrance, and visible from the roadside, 30 feet of water crashes to the river below to form Lewis Falls.

The West Thumb Geyser Basin, adjacent to a stretch of Yellowstone Lake shoreline, is dotted with vibrant and dramatic pools, springs and geysers. A paved path loops through the thin crust and scalding water of the basin.

Clouds reflect upon the still surfaces of the pools. From others, bright white steam escapes the aqua-tinted, glass-like water. Nearby, bubbles dance on the boiling surfaces of percolating springs.

From seemingly nowhere, a lone elk saunters across the steaming surface, obviously oblivious not just to us but to the extreme heat below its feet.

Yellowstone’s Natural Bridge spans 29 feet at a height of 51 feet. While the half-mile hike to reach it is easy, signs along the path remind hikers of the importance of keeping up one’s guard: “Bear attack: Are you prepared to avoid one? Hike in groups. Be alert. Make noise. Carry bear spray. Do not run.”

“I only have to outrun you,” my husband reminds me, revealing his escape plan.

Even as we drive from point to point, we often have to yield to crossing bison. And sometimes, when we spy the animals in the distance, we pull over just to observe them meandering through the green fields.

In the Mud Volcano Area, the pungent sulfur odor overwhelms and almost distracts from the intriguing, gurgling pockets of mud. A just-under-one-mile walkway wraps around the aptly named Mud Caldron, Cooking Hillside and Dragon’s Mouth Spring.

Our visit to Yellowstone National Park remains an impressive, indelible memory. I reflect back upon those remarkable park numbers in comparison with the incredible encounters my husband and I actually experienced on our visit. Our hope is to be fortunate enough to return, someday, to draw the gap between those two sets of figures a little closer together.

