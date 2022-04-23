Commercial slogans can evoke any number of emotions. From chuckles, like the plethora of insurance ads glutting the airwaves, to sorrow, like the Sarah McLachlan-infused pleas on behalf of abused animals, heart strings are being plucked as a method to pluck your purse strings.

Some commercials rekindle nostalgic memories of youth. Does a Christmas go by without recalling Santa Claus, merrily riding a Norelco rotary razor across a snowy countryside? Do you remember exasperated store clerk Mr. Whipple, begging customers to please not squeeze the Charmin?

Advertisements today seem more generic, lacking the emotional punch elicited by commercials of yore. Gone are the days of the Frito Bandito and Quisp versus Quake. The only holdout in the cereal aisle is Cap’n Crunch. Sail proudly, Cap’n.

Yes, as I am reminded daily, my childhood is getting more distant in the rearview mirror. My bones even go Snap, Crackle, Pop (Rice Krispies).

Finish the following ad taglines: “Have a Coke and a _____.” If you said “smile,” you are correct. Where do you Deserve a Break Today? At McDonalds, of course. What is the Breakfast of Champions? If you said Cheerios, go to the head of the class. But have you Got Milk? Thank the California Milk Processor Board.

If the cereal didn’t satisfy your appetite, perhaps some potato chips would hit the spot. But what if you can’t eat just one? In that case, you are munching on Lays. If you thought outside the bun (Taco Bell), tasted the rainbow (Skittles), or enjoyed the snack that smiles back (Goldfish), you might have eaten more than you should.

When your gluttony leaves you moaning “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing,” you might say “Plop plop fizz fizz. Oh, what a relief it is.” Both ad lines come from the marketing minds behind Alka Seltzer.

Needless to say, all of these goodies don’t come for free. What’s in your wallet? Probably Capital One. Of course, there are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s MasterCard. It’s everywhere you want to be. Oops. That line comes from Visa. Just don’t leave home without it (American Express).

For the romantic in all of us, every kiss begins with Kay (Kay Jewelers). Because diamonds are forever (De Beers). After all, you’re worth it (L’OREAL). Easy, breezy, beautiful (CoverGirl).

Let’s go places (Toyota). Would you like to visit The Happiest Place on Earth (Disneyland)? Perhaps fly the friendly skies (United Airlines). Do you heart New York? You might belong anywhere (Airbnb), but after all, what happens here, stays here (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority).

I am sure you are left with lingering thoughts. For example, Where’s the beef (Wendy’s)? Is Gillette the best a man can get? Is Bounty the quicker picker upper? Most importantly, is State Farm there, like a Good Neighbor?

Advertising, it would seem, offers as many questions as they do solutions. Whether you Just Do It (Nike), Go Further (Ford), or keep going, and going, and going (Energizer), just remember you’re in Good Hands (Allstate).