Zachary Rogers from The National Desk reported Tuesday that the Walt Disney Company is considering politically correcticizing (Hey-desperate times call for desperate spellings) their vast catalog of animation, lest they cause offense. Or caused offense. Or might potentially cause offense in the future.

In the article, Rogers cites the New York Times, saying the House of Mouse has deemed some cartoon content as “potentially problematic.” Included in those transgressive toons is the 1953 classic “Peter Pan.” The Smartest Guys in the Room concluded that the characters Tinker Bell and Captain Hook committed thought-crimes because Ms. Bell was jealous of Peter Pan’s attitude toward Wendy, as well as Tink’s “body-conscious(ness).”

Captain Hook, so monikered because he got his hand chomped off by a crocodile therefore had a prosthetic hook for said devoured organ, set off dog whistles not because he is claiming to be an officer without any proof of military service, but he might cause Disney to be accused of prejudice against the disabled.

J.M. Barrie’s creation of “Peter Pan” was in 1904. So, the world has been oblivious to these heinous offenses against society for 120 years?

The animated abominations came to light as Disney’s “Stories Matter” team (don’t call them the PC Police. They hate to be called the PC Police) scoured the Disney catalog for potential problems as they stock the airwaves with content for the streaming service, Disney +. The think tank made the call, then bumped their conclusions up the corporate food chain.

As a result, a disclaimer could be put on the intros to offending films for what the Times called “perpetuating negative stereotypes.”

The “Stories Matter” cabal posted their philosophy on their web site. Yes, they have a web site. A real one. Visit https://storiesmatter.thewaltdisneycompany.com/ if you don’t believe me.

Anyway, their philosophy is summed up like this: “Stories shape how we see ourselves and everyone around us. So as storytellers, we have the power and responsibility to not only uplift and inspire, but also consciously, purposefully and relentlessly champion the spectrum of voices and perspectives in our world.”

So, when it comes to “Peter Pan,” does the punishment fit the crime? To make matters worse, the aforementioned Pixie and Pirate aren’t the only characters getting the PC Police (Sorry – Stories Matter team) stink eye. Ursula the Sea Witch, from the 1989 Disney animated blockbuster “The Little Mermaid,” is under fire, her flamboyance deemed “potentially homophobic.”

Other comic criminals are found in the movies “Aristocats” and “Dumbo.” And circling back to “Peter Pan,” the boy who wouldn’t grow up crossed the line when he rescued Princess Tiger Lily, resulting in a celebration the Team call mockery and cultural appropriation of Native people’s culture.

I know I am not supposed to say anything, being a straight Caucasian male, but do we not think that people, regardless of gender or racial identity, are sure enough of themselves and smart enough to know that picking nits and taking umbrage at cartoons based on century-old stories is a distraction from the main goal of diversity and acceptance?

Oh, and just so you don’t think I forgot this is Earth Day, I still believe global warming is cyclical.