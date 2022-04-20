My grandmother used to love taking a ride around town after lunch on Sunday afternoon. We would cruise through neighborhoods just taking in all the surroundings: who had done what to their houses or what new happenings were going on downtown. Sometimes we just drove along the highways closest to the river just to take in the day. Although this activity rocked me to sleep as a child, I grew to enjoy and later look forward to this weekly event.

Springtime was always her favorite. Although the warmer temperatures helped most everyone’s spirit and mood, it was the improving colors that pleased Nan-Nan the most. Her favorites were the redbuds. It took me years to realize the redbuds weren’t red. They were always my favorite too. I still associate the shade as “Nan-Nan red.”

It wasn’t until last year I realized you could eat the precious jewel-toned beauties. I wish I had known this while my grandmother was alive, she would have been tickled.

The beautiful pink flowers, young seed pods and young buds of redbud are all edible. They each have a mild, sweet flavor and a crisp texture. The flowers can be sprinkled into a salad, used as a garnish or even baked into cookies or cakes. The young leaf and flower buds can also be added into a stir fry, salad, or even lightly sautéed with other greens as a vegetable side dish.

The long seed pods, when young and purple, can also be plucked from the tree. These make a brilliant addition to a stir fry, or when finely chopped, they can be added to dressings and dips.

The redbud is considered a great wild edible for beginners to forage. The flowers once identified using photos are very recognisable, as is the general shape and height of the tree. No poisonous look-alikes exist, so redbud is a fantastic food to forage.

The flowers and buds can be picked straight from the branches in spring, however be sure not to overharvest. Leave some behind for other foragers, and to allow for pollination and growth. The flower buds before opening are usually a deeper pink, and have an oblong, tulip like shape. They tend to have the best flavor when they are just starting to open.

Because of their popularity as landscape plants, you are likely to spot redbuds along sidewalks, public land and parks. This means foraging doesn’t need to take you out into the middle of a forest, you are likely to find a great local supply.

Today I have included a few of my favorite redbud recipes. These simple pops of color are sure to shake up your plates and palates this spring.

Good luck and enjoy.

Redbud Capers

Makes ½ a cup. Use on anything that would pair well with capers such as deviled eggs, smoked salmon, cocktails, or egg salad.

2 ounces (⅓ cup) unopened buds from a redbud tree

2 Tbsp distilled white vinegar

½ tsp kosher salt

Small wide-mouth jar (around 4-ounces or 1 cup)

After picking fresh redbuds from a tree, gently wash them in a bowl of water. Drain thoroughly. Set the strainer aside for a few minutes after washing to ensure this. At this time, bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Sterilize a wide-mouth jar by immersing it into the boiling water. Set aside to cool.

Return to the redbuds in the strainer. Discard any stems or rough looking bits. Place remaining redbuds into a jar.

In a small bowl, combine 2 Tbsp water with vinegar and salt. Stir until salt has dissolved. Pour brine over the redbuds in the jar. Use a smaller jar or glass as a weight to submerge the redbuds into the brine completely.

For at least three days, store at room temperature and out of direct sunlight. Capers will be ready to eat after the third day is complete.

After the three days, store covered in the refrigerator. They may be kept for several weeks.

Spring Purple Salad

1 cup redbud flowers

1/2 cup violet flowers

1/4 cup blackberries

¼ cup red onion

2 cups salad greens

Gather your flowers, blackberries, and lettuce. Wash and dry.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Use any vinaigrette or preferred dressing. Papitas or pecans are also delicious with this seasonal salad.

Redbud Sour

The syrup can be used in baked goods too and in virgin cocktails or tonics adding some color and some floral flavor to them. If you notice your syrup turning yellow-green while boiling, squeeze in the lemon juice and see the syrup turn pink instantly.

Cocktail

1½ oz Bourbon (more or less according to taste)

1 oz lemon juice

2 oz redbud syrup

1 oz maple syrup.

Ice

Lemon slices and Redbud flowers to garnish

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the Canadian whisky, lemon juice, redbud syrup, maple syrup. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon and redbud flowers.

Redbud Syrup

2 ounces freshly picked redbud flowers rinsed and strained with the debris removed.

4 cups water

Approx ⅓ cup sugar or more depending on weight

Juice one lemon, if needed to modify color.

Place the flowers in a medium sized pot along with the water and bring it to a boil on high heat.

Once boiling, remove from the heat and cover. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight.

Pour into a jar or bowl through a fine sieve to remove the flowers.

Weigh the remaining redbud-infused water and add an equal amount of sugar (by weight).

Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook until desired thickness is reached. At about 25 minutes it will still be thin, but great for cocktails. Keep it going another ten minutes or so for a thicker syrup.

Once cooled, store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks in a sealed jar or bottle.

Redbud Blossom Tea

Collect five to six cups of redbud blossoms by holding a container under the tree limb and stripping the flowers toward the tip of the branch, letting them fall into the container. Pick out any stems or leaf buds, which can add a bitter flavor, and rinse the blossoms to remove any insects. Pour the rinsed petals into a large jar or container.

Bring six cups of water to a roiling boil, and pour this over the redbud blooms. Use a wooden spoon to push the petals down into the water. Cover the container, and allow the contents to cool. Transfer the container to the refrigerator, and allow the blooms to steep for 24 hours.

Once the blooms have steeped, filter the purplish liquid through cheesecloth into a clean jar or bowl, and discard the leftover buds.

Redbud Blossom Jelly Recipe

4 cups redbud tea (see above recipe)

4 cups cane sugar

1 packet (1.75 ounces) pectin

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon butter

Bring redbud tea to a roiling boil.

Add pectin, return the mixture to a roiling boil, and continue stirring for 60 seconds.

Add sugar, lemon juice, and butter. Return to a rolling boil that can’t be knocked down by stirring and continue that boil level for another 60 seconds. Remove the pot from the heat.

Pour the mixture into sterilized pint or half-pint jars to within a half-inch from the top. Wipe, clean the rim of the jar and screw on an unused lid.

If you wish to keep the jelly refrigerated, allow the jars to cool and refrigerate.

For longer storage, seal the jars. Prepare a hot water bath, then place a wire rack in the bottom of a canner or large pot to prevent the glass jars from contacting the pot bottom. Fill the pot half-way with water, and place on a burner set at medium-high. Once the jars have been filled and capped, transfer them to the pot. Add enough water to ensure the jars are covered by one-to-two inches of water, and heat the water to a boil. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, and boil the jars for 10 minutes, then turn the heat off. Remove the lid, and allow the pot to cool for five minutes. Remove the jars from the water, and place them on a towel to cool.

After a day or two, check each jar’s seal by pressing down on the center of its lid. If the lid won’t flex, the jar is sealed. If it flexes, remove that jar to the fridge and use it within three to four weeks.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from Victuals By Ronni Lundy, 2016.