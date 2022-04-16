The altar of Nonnberg Abbey church in Salzburg, Austria, is beautiful in its simplicity.

“If you’re looking for the fortress, you’re going the wrong way,” came the much appreciated, but unsolicited, information from a kind young couple pushing a stroller in the opposite direction of us on Hoher Weg in Salzburg, Austria.

My husband and I had planned to visit Fortress Hohensalzburg, which we knew was now behind us, but we had another stop to make first. While we guessed the young couple had not, we had intentionally taken the left-hand turn, instead of the right, once we climbed to the top of Festungsgasse.

As we continued our ascent, lyrics from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s famous musical turned over in my head: “How do you solve a problem like Maria? How do you catch a cloud and pin it down? How do you find a word that means Maria?”

Nonnberg Abbey, where the real life Maria Kutschera spent time as a postulant and eventually married Georg von Trapp, and where some of the scenes of the movie based upon her memoir were inspired, awaited us.

When we arrived, an undeniable sense of familiarity struck me. Although we’d never been there in person, the simple black iron gate and portal looked incredibly familiar. I’d seen it countless times growing up, annually in fact, each time “The Sound of Music” aired. And now at our convenience thanks to streaming.

Unlike when the screen von Trapp family children called on Maria at the abbey and found the entrance gate closed and attended by the nuns, my husband and I found the gate open. So we crossed over the cobblestone to the church door.

Except for where light entered through the stained-glass windows, the stone and marble interior was dark. But throughout, a push of a button illuminated specific areas, including the altar, making each section easier to appreciate.

With Gothic and Romanesque influences, the church features a separate choir for the nuns. Frescos dating back to 1150 have been preserved underneath.

Statues of Saint Rupert of Salzburg, who founded the abbey in the early 700s, and his relative Saint Erentrudis, the convent’s first abbess, are prominently displayed. Saint Erentrudis is buried in the church.

Beyond its connection to Maria and the saints who hailed before her, the abbey holds additional significance. It is the second oldest Marian church in Salzburg, having been consecrated to Our Lady in 1009. And it is included in the Historic Center of the City of Salzburg, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)