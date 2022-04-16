If television is to be believed, everyone in New York is moderately wealthy, living in stylishly tasteful apartments. Californians all live in beach front condos. Texans, meanwhile, reside in ranch houses.

How do you know the toothbrush was invented in Ohio? If it was created anywhere else, it would have been called a teethbrush. Would you be surprised to learn that Kentucky’s state song is the theme to “Deliverance?

Smack talk is the coin of the realm when it comes to rivalries. Be it sports teams or states or even countries, personal traits, whether real or perceived, are a jocular way to poke the ribs of our fellow travelers.

I had the occasion to visit New York City a while ago. At the time, Radio City Music Hall was featuring a Salute to America. The tribute to Kentucky was a Colonel Sanders-looking gentleman escorting a Southern Belle across the well-manicured lawn of a beautiful colonial mansion, strains of “My Old Kentucky Home” lilting in the background.

Tennessee, however, did not fare so well. Residents of the Volunteer State were depicted as bare footed, bib overall-wearing hillbillies, gleefully dancing around a moonshine still.

As long as there are traits that separate humans one from another, there will be a stratification of people based on preferences, differences, and plain old caprice.

There are any number of reasons, good and bad, that we rate our fellow life forms. I prefer to think it is an example of esprit de corps, defined by the Oxford Dictionary as “a feeling of pride, fellowship, and common loyalty shared by the members of a particular group.”

Take sports, where talking trash is a sport within a sport. Best NBA player ever – Jordan or LeBron? Do you prefer the Kentucky Wildcats or the Louisville Cardinals? How many of us, before this last season, have called Cincinnati’s football team the Bungles?

And don’t even get started on movie aficionados. Twilight movie fans fall into either Team Edward or Team Jacob. Do you prefer Star Trek or Star Wars – a sterile space bureaucracy or a bunch of scruffy Nerf herders?

Do you root for Alien or Predator? Depressing aside here. In that battle, does anyone root for the humans?

Even our fur babies aren’t spared the “Us versus Them” treatment. Cats or Dogs? After all, dogs have owners. Cats have staff.

Hollywood calls this phenomenon typecasting, defined as “to cast (an actor or actress) in a part calling for the same characteristics as those possessed by the performer.” As an example, I have been compared to the Addams Family’s Uncle Fester. Or, for the younger generation, Despicable Me’s Gru. Yes, a diet would not be amiss, but let’s stay on point.

If there is a lesson to be gleaned from this week’s ramblings, it is that we should revel in our differences, instead of isolating ourselves because of them. We can learn so much from each other. That is a gift we should not squander. After all, the word “special” is in our lexicon for a reason, isn’t it?