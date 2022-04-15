Did you know the public service agency Ready.gov has added a nuclear explosion emergency category to its website? That is correct – the group that helps prepare Americans for disasters has gone nuclear over atomic weapons. Given the homicidal hissy fit Russian President Vladimir Putin has been displaying in Ukraine, blowing the dust off our nuclear “what to do” list might not be a bad idea.

I always made fun of my Mom for being worried about nuclear war in the 1960s. After all, my generation was born under the shadow of an umbrella of nukes. As children, we were more worried about being drafted and sent to Vietnam than ducking and covering from an atomic blast. Fun things to consider as a ten-year-old growing up in Orangeburg, Kentucky.

Of course, my Mother was around for Orson Welles’ Halloween production of the radio drama “War of the Worlds.” For those of you unfamiliar with the tale, H.G. Wells penned a book about an Earth invasion from Mars. Orson adapted it for radio for his Mercury Theatre.

Sadly, some folks, not hearing the beginning or end of the radio drama which described it as such, thought the broadcasts were real, and a national panic ensued. That was before we had the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens” to show us what was what when it came to extraterrestrial life. But it goes to show that without the proper information, bad decisions can be made. Which brings us back to the nukes.

All it took was for Putin to say, “whoever tries to hinder us” in Ukraine would see consequences “you have never seen in your history.” Not a week later, the Russian President put his nuclear military forces on “special alert.” Reminiscent of the Butcher of Baghdad, Saddam Hussein’s 1991 boast that his foes would suffer the “mother of all battles” at the hands of Iraq’s elite Republican Guard.

Funny side note: On August 11, 1984 (in Cincinnati of all places), President Ronald Reagan made a joking but controversial off-the-cuff remark about bombing Russia while testing a microphone before a scheduled radio address. While warming up for the speech, Reagan said “My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.” Gee, some people just cannot take a joke.

I guess today’s generation of youth have the spectre of global warming to keep them awake at night. That, courtesy of Swedish environmental scold Greta Thunberg, who makes Climate alarmist Al Gore look downright cuddly.

I guess each generation of youth have their own boogymen to face. And as far as the resurgence of atomic annihilation, Ready.gov is standing by to make you prepared should the mushroom cloud billow in your neighborhood.

Their website optimistically offers the following advice: “Nuclear explosions can cause significant damage and casualties from blast, heat, and radiation but you can keep your family safe by knowing what to do and being prepared if it occurs.”

Helpful hints include getting inside the nearest building to avoid radiation – brick and concrete are the best. Removing contaminated clothing and wiping off or washing unprotected skin. Going to the basement or middle of the building. Keeping your pets inside, and staying inside for 24 hours unless local authorities provide other instructions

So while earthquakes, avalanches, home fires, floods, extreme heat, and more loom over our shoulders, rest assured: be in rain, sleet, snow, or nuclear winter, Ready.gov is here to help.