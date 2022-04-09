What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Last week I took a look at retail customers from hell. Now it is time for the customer’s point of view.

When is the last time you approached a checkout counter, only to be made to wait for the sales associate on the other side, deep in conversation with another associate or worse, someone on their cell phone. “No problem,” you think to yourself. “I am only late for work. Please continue your chat.”

At least when you call a store and the person on the other end of the line puts you on hold for an eternity you have the comfort of your home to relax, eat a sandwich, read a book, knit a quilt, or organize world peace.

One time my Bride and I were with friends at a restaurant where we were just getting ready to be seated. A server who looked like they might have the plague came up behind the maitre d’, sneezed loudly enough to make the windows shake, gave their honker a good swipe with their sleeve, and headed back to the environs of the kitchen. If goes without saying that we made a hasty retreat.

A variation of that theme occurred on a family vacation. We stopped at a restaurant, where my sister ordered a plain hamburger. A while later the server came back to the table with a burger topped by everything in the kitchen. We politely reminded the server my sister had asked for a plain burger. They took the offending comestible out of sight, scraped the toppings off, then returned with the same burger, only this time a little worse for wear.

Then there was the incident at a big box electronics store. I was searching for a particular item and needed some assistance. Seeing a pack of sales associates standing at the end of an aisle, I walked toward them. They noticed me approaching and bolted like a herd of wildebeests being chased by a lion on the Serengeti. I did not get my item, and their company did not get my money.

Have you ever walked into a restaurant where the wait staff are so engrossed in their own amusements that they ignore paying customers so long that the customers turn around and leave? I have, and my Bride and I did.

Usually, sales folk at car dealerships trip over themselves to see if they can be of any assistance. I guess I just happened to walk into the only one on planet Earth where that was not the case. After browsing the selection of vehicles on the lot without a peep from the employees on shift, I left, taking my cash with me.

Not to be outdone, consider the Case of the Paranoid Proprietor. Have you ever gone into a small Mom and Pop store, only to have the owner creep around from aisle to aisle so they can keep an eye on you? I used to duck behind the end cap just to mess with them. Yeah, I know, I am a jerk that way.

I was hoping there would be a lesson to be learned between rude and inconsiderate customers and rude and inconsiderate salespeople, but to be honest I am coming up dry. I guess the sales game is like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates. You never know what you are going to get.