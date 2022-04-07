You do not have to look very hard to find any and every kind of ridiculous quiz on the web. From “Seven Signs You Are a Pagan” to “Five Ways That Someone You Know May Be a Reptilian Shapeshifter,” the Internet offers a test to identify every set and subset of the human imagination.

Years ago, I found one in the National Enquirer that guaranteed it could tell if one of my co-workers was an alien. Based on the criteria it did, indeed, identify the alien in my workplace: it was me.

The quiz I stumbled over this week promised ways to tell if someone would be considered a witch in the 17th century. I thought about using a family member or friend as a test subject, but I didn’t want to be Will Smith’d across the noggin like poor Chris Rock. So, I used myself as the guinea pig. Grab a number two pencil and some lined paper and we will begin.

You are poor. If you are penniless or homeless, and must rely on external help to survive, your neighbors will likely distrust you, and that basically makes you a witch. Sarah Good, a poor woman who wandered from home to home, begging for food, was accused of witchcraft in the Salem trials and hanged in 1692.

You are wealthy. A woman with the means to survive without the help of a man aroused suspicion, thereby making them a witch. Most of the women executed for witchcraft in New England between 1620 and 1725 were without brothers or sons who would benefit from an inheritance.

You are old. So, naturally…a witch. 71-year-old Rebecca Nurse was executed during the Salem Witch trials. Then again, you might be young, which also proved you were a witch. Dorothy Good was only four when she was accused of witchcraft. You saw how it went for her mother, Sarah, two paragraphs ago.

You have too many children, indicating your fertility was only possible through magic. Unless you are barren, in which case your womb has been cursed. Either way, odds are you were a witch.

Do you hang out with your female friends? You were probably in a coven, and therefore a witch.

Have you ever argued with your female friends? Have you ever argued with anyone else? Doesn’t matter. You were probably a witch.

Do you have a beauty mark or a birthmark? It was put there by the devil, and you were a witch.

Have you ever broken one of the rules of the Bible? Remember, thou shalt not tell a lie. Wait, that was George Washington. Irrelevant! The Bible has lots of rules, so go ahead and take for granted that you have broken one of them, and were, therefore, a witch.

You are a midwife. Delivering babies? What kind of sorcery is that? The church did not approve of some midwives’ practices, including the use of herbs. So yes, your job could also qualify you as a witch. Or an employee of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

It goes without saying the 17th century was not kind to women. Or men, for that matter. Over two hundred people were accused

of witchcraft between February 1692 and May 1693. Thirty were found guilty, with nineteen of those executed by hanging. One man, Giles Corey, was pressed to death, and at least five people died in jail. Interestingly enough, no one was burned at the stake during this period.

In other words, if you find yourself in 17th century New England and someone is asking which witch is witch, check out the nearest reflective surface. It might be you.