As a person with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, the act of bowing to superstition is almost imprinted in my DNA. I’ve fought it for years, and I think I have it mostly under control. But, what about you? Do you still avoid crossing paths with a black cat? Do you throw salt over your left shoulder? Have you asked yourself why? Perhaps a look at the origins of popular superstitions will put things into perspective.

It is unlucky to walk under a ladder. This superstition has its roots in religion. Christians believe in the Holy Trinity – the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. Over the years, sequences of three took on a mystical meaning. Like the triangle. A ladder leaning against a wall formed a triangle and crossing below it was believed to break the Trinity in an act of blasphemy.

Although it has always seemed lucky for me, most people avoid anything to do with the number 13. There were 13 in attendance at the Last Supper, which occurred on a Friday.

Did you know many hotels, and office buildings do not have a 13th floor? The Greek came up with a name for this fear: triskaidekaphobia.

In the first paragraph I mentioned black cats. One explanation for fear of the felines can be traced back to the Middle Ages. At the time, black cats were believed to be the “familiars,” or companions, of witches. If you crossed the path of said kitty, it was believed the cat blocked your connection to God and the entrance to heaven.

Breaking a mirror supposedly brings you seven years of bad luck. In the past, mirrors were supposed to be where the soul dwelled. Broken mirror equaled broken soul. Long ago, any type of reflection, not just mirrors, were held in reverence. For example, if you stared into a pond and the reflection looked distorted, disaster was rumored to strike. But why seven years? According to the Romans, that was the time it took for a person’s body to undergo a physical regeneration.

Opening an umbrella indoors is alleged to bring bad luck. The ancient Egyptians used umbrellas as sun shields, and opening an umbrella indoors was an affront to the sun god Ra. Another belief was that the Egyptian goddess Nuit covered the sky like a massive umbrella, and the shadow an umbrella created was considered sacred. It was deemed sacrilegious for anyone not of noble blood to step into an umbrella’s shadow. A more practical reason comes courtesy of 18th century London, a time when umbrellas were constructed with metal spokes. The large, awkward contraptions could poke out an eye or break something if opened indoors.

Spilling salt as bad luck goes back to ancient times when salt was valuable. At the Last Supper, Judas Iscariot was said to have spilled salt, adding to the legend. So, where did throwing salt over your left shoulder to ward against bad luck come from? According to Christian belief, good spirits exist on the right-hand side and the devil sat on the left-hand side of God. Throwing salt with your right hand over the left shoulder was supposed to keep the devil, evil and bad luck off your back.

Hopefully, learning how these superstitions were born will help you drop them from your life. I’ll keep my fingers crossed for you…doh!