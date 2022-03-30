What items are in your fridge right now? Someone asked me this last week. Embarrassed to say how bare it was, I was relieved to hear they also had nothing in their refrigerator. Perhaps if looked on by a fresh set of eyes they would disagree with my statement. But it certainly felt like there was nothing.

Last night this worked out to my advantage. I gave up on the fridge and looked in the pantry. I pulled out a few of the items I have been hungry to use but haven’t necessarily had a reason for. This was the perfect time.

I had salmon on the brain with the season of Lent and the flavors of spring, but after I noticed a jar of smoked salmon it was all I couldn’t think about. The result, one of the best quick dinners I’ve made in a long time. The only problem is now I’m craving salmon again tonight.

As much as I love fresh salmon, sometimes it’s just easier for me to keep wild salmon in a jar or can. I don’t feel wasteful if I don’t get to cook it or have a change in the menu.

Canned, jarred, frozen or fresh shouldn’t be your greatest concern, however. Packed with healthy fatty omega-3 fatty acids many of us choose salmon when eating out or dining in as an effort to be healthy. Some of us prefer seafood to red or white meat for humane reasons. But when we eat farm-raised salmon we are going against all of that.

Wild salmon is just what it says it is. Caught in environments such as oceans, lakes, and rivers, this delicious meat grows up eating the diet it has eaten for thousands of years including invertebrates and microorganisms. Farm-raised salmon are fed a high-fat high protein diet that includes processed fish feed. For this reason the nutritional content in farm-raised salmon is nowhere near that of wild-caught salmon. For example, farm-raised salmon has three times as much saturated fat as that found in wild salmon.

But with the demand for salmon consumption increasing, farming has only increased to meet the supply and demand. Currently, half of the salmon in the world sold is created on fish farms.

One of the biggest obstacles in the fish farming industry is the use of antibiotics. Due to the high density of fish in this culture, farmed fish are much more susceptible to infections and disease than wild fish. Unfortunately, due to a lack of regulations, unregulated and irresponsible use of antibiotics has become an environmental hazard as well as a health concern. An example of this would be traces of antibiotics in a fish that may cause an allergic reaction to humans. In addition, overuse of antibiotics in aquaculture can also increase the risk of resistance in human gut bacteria.

So what does this mean? Yes, you can still eat farm-raised salmon. It does have health benefits. But if you are eating salmon for total health benefits and trying to be environmentally thoughtful, wild salmon is the ultimate choice. But if you are still not sure, try a bite of both. I can almost guarantee the wild salmon is going to be better because in the end, you’re eating real salmon, not man-made fish.

Today I have included my favorite go-to quick salmon recipes. Not only are they easy and simple, but they use minimal ingredients to keep your cost down so if price is an issue you can afford to spend a little more on good quality meat.

Good luck and enjoy!

Mediterranean Salmon Spread

Delicious as a pasta sauce, dip, or spread.

6.5 oz. smoked salmon (jar or refrigerated) or canned salmon will also work

6 oz. marinated artichoke hearts

¼ cup sundried tomatoes, use any oil with tomatoes

2 Tbsp pine nuts, toasted

1 cup arugula

Salt and pepper to taste

Place all ingredients in a medium-sized pan over medium heat. Add all ingredients except arugula and pine nuts. Stir occasionally. Heat for about 10 minutes or until all ingredients are mixed but not smashed together.

Add arugula and pine nuts. Mix and cook for about one more minute.

Serve. May be garnished with grated parmesan or more pine nuts. If you have a lot of oil in the pan may I recommend dipping bread and getting every last drop.

Spring Salmon Chowder

2 cups cauliflowerets

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons butter

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 celery ribs, thinly sliced

8 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

4 cups 2% milk

1 or 14-3/4 ounces salmon, drained, skin and bones removed

1 9 ounces frozen peas, 1 package, thawed

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine cauliflower and water. Microwave, covered, on high for 4-5 minutes or until tender, stirring once.

In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic, celery and green onions; cook and stir until tender. Stir in flour, salt and dill until blended; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened.

Stir in salmon, peas and cauliflower; heat through. Stir in cheeses until melted. Serve

Salmon Fried Rice

2 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp vegetable oil (sunflower or canola will also work)

Salmon options: 1 can of salmon or leftover salmon, or jar of salmon or fresh smoked salmon will work, just be sure and drain, also remove bones

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup carrots, diced

4 green onions, diced

4 cloved garlic, minced

3 eggs, beaten

4 cups cooked rice, preferably leftover day-old rice; Jasmine, Basmati, any white long-grain rice is preferred but brown may also be used.

4 Tbsp soy sauce, preferably low sodium

2 jalapenos, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Using a large non-stick skillet on medium-high heat, add oils and chicken. Cook until done, most likely around five minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken from the pan allowing juices and oil to remain in the pan. Place chicken on a separate plate and set aside.

Continue to use the oiled skillet garlic and cook for about 2 minutes., Add peas, carrots, green onion, and jalapeno to the pan. Save a little bit of the green onion and jalapeno for garnishing. Mix remaining veggies in the pan, stirring occasionally until the veggies are soft. This should probably take 3-5 minutes.

Push the veggies to one side of the pan and add the egg mix to the other side. Allow the egg to sit for a minute until firming slightly. Continue to cook the eggs and scramble them with a spatula or wooden spoon. After eggs are cooked, mix them with veggies.

Add salmon and rice to the skillet. Drizzle soy sauce evenly throughout the pan. Slowly stir and combine ingredients. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until ingredients are reheated evenly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Best served hot but may also be frozen or refrigerated. Garnish with jalapeno or green onion.

You can also try adding:

Zucchini, squash, cabbage, celery, pineapple, mango, apple, crab, a fried egg, shrimp, beef, scallops, salmon, collard greens, sesame seeds, grated ginger, red pepper flakes, lime wedges, white onion, red onion.

–

The recipes and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).