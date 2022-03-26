The wife of a man from the company of the prophets cried out to Elisha, “Your servant my husband is dead, and you know that he revered the Lord. But now his creditor is coming to take my two boys as his slaves.”Elisha replied to her, “How can I help you? Tell me, what do you have in your house?”

“Your servant has nothing there at all,” she said, “except a small jar of olive oil.”Elisha said, “Go around and ask all your neighbors for empty jars. Don’t ask for just a few. Then go inside and shut the door behind you and your sons. Pour oil into all the jars, and as each is filled, put it to one side.”She left him and shut the door behind her and her sons. They brought the jars to her and she kept pouring. When all the jars were full, she said to her son, “Bring me another one.” But he replied, “There is not a jar left.” Then the oil stopped flowing. She went and told the man of God, and he said, “Go, sell the oil and pay your debts. You and your sons can live on what is left.” 2 Kings 4:1-7

I was prompted, this week, to write an encouraging note. To be honest, I hedged at first looking at the clock. It was 5:58 a.m., and I needed to start my morning routine by 6 o’clock. I knew it was important so I settled in and prayed that God would some how help me fit everything in. Thirteen minutes later, I was finished and went about the morning as usual. As I drove to work, I was grateful to be a vessel for God’s promises to flow through. And would you guess, somehow, I still fit in all my important tasks. No, that’s really no wonder at all.

I have a limited supply of many things. Time and the capacity to encourage are on that list. As I got into my car at the end of another workday, mentally, physically, and emotionally spent, I prayed that God would fill me up like a pitcher, full to overflowing with His goodness , His grace, His compassion, His strength, and His love so that I can in turn pour into all those that surround me.

It got me thinking of the poor widow who sought Elisha for help. She was destitute, all her possessions spent and gone. God allowed Elisha to bless her scant supply of oil, the only resource she had. When the prophet told her to gather empty pots or jars from her neighbors and then pour her small oil supply into those containers. She did not hesitate. She believed a miracle would come.

I am now praying that God will help me move past the pressures of time, the discomfort of stress, and the mentality to horde my little remnants for myself and to trust He will supply. To be completely transparent, when I am worn out, the last thing I want to do or think I should be asked to do is put others first. I want to take care of tired old me, but Jesus never did that. Jesus always put others before His own comfort: sleep, privacy, peace and quiet.

I’m thankful that God cut through my own routine and my own busyness to get me praying for someone else, encouraging someone else, because that’s what this life is about- others. Other people’s souls are only touched when we get intentional about the way we love. I love writing to people and sharing God’s words of truth, but in my busy mode, even that love of sharing seems distant.

As a teacher, the last few weeks are intense, crunch time, and it’s easy to think, well I just can’t do another thing right now. But my God thrives in the impossible. Where He sees my tendency to horde my time for myself, He challenges me to share and give more. He wants to minister with that time.

I’m a work in progress, but I am confident that my God will help mold me. I trust that like he made the widow’s oil flow, enough to fill multiple pots and jugs, so to can He give me the time and the capacity to encourage as He has challenged me. Instead of thinking, ‘oh joy, another thing to do’. I want to be like the widow who asked her sons, ‘where is the next jar’ and the answer is you’ve done all you can for now. I want to say, ‘okay, God who’s next’ and hear Him say, ‘well done, you’ve done all you can for now.’

What area have you been protecting that small resource that God wants to multiply and bless others with? We probably all have some area or gift we can think of. I hope that you will join me in the midst of stress and deadlines and whatever else, to choose to love and to allow God to use us as vessels of His great grace.

“Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.” Romans 13:8