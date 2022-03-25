Friends, I have a lot on my mind this week. One less thing to worry about compared to last week, though, thanks to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. But that is another topic for another basketball season. Here are some of the things causing me to ponder, weak and weary, of late:

The other night I had a dream that someone gave me my dream car, a DeLorean DMC12. I’ve been told if you tell a dream before breakfast, it is supposed to come true. If so, please drop off the keys at the station. If not, chalk up another lie to those old wives and their tales.

The terrifying creatures I bring to you this week are ticks. I’ve already warned you about murder hornets, flying spiders and venomous Asian needle ants, so add bloodsucking ticks to the ever-growing list of why you should never set foot out of doors. When you see (or feel) ticks this early in the season, it almost makes one wish for a brutal cold snap.

A quiz was posted on Twitter listing 42 food items. “1 point for every item you would NOT eat,” the headline enticingly beckoned. So, I played. Of the list, I would refuse to eat liver, mushrooms, coconut, asparagus, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, tomatoes, sardines, black licorice, oysters, shrimp, cottage cheese, snails, olives, grapefruit, avocados, peas, eggplant, tofu, beets, lima beans, and spinach. Over half of the items on the list. Fortunately, hot dogs, bananas and beef were on the menu or else I would starve.

And finally, what I hope will be the last time I broach this subject. There have been a lot of letters to the Editor bemoaning the loss of precious farmland if solar farms are built in the area. I’ve told you before that my Bride and I have signed on to the project and look forward to having a little extra money in our retirement.

What strikes me about those who are coming out of the woodwork to decry what they hyperbolically call “industrial solar” is the timing. I saw no one chained to trees to protect our beautiful landscapes when the AA corridor exploded and expanded. Who mourned for the trees felled when the Wal-Mart Supercenter was built? Anyone? Anyone?

Of course not. It has been a welcome addition to our area. As are the businesses and industries that have made Mason County their home. And the transition of area zoning from agricultural to business/industrial allowed landowners to make some money, as well. That is how an economy works.

In that spirit, can we please put an end to the “it’s okay for Me, but not for Thee” mentality that has hamstrung this project for far too long? Just as political science majors are not scientists, social engineers are not engineers. Let people who own land do with it what they will, as long as it is safe and legal. Some landowners really could use the money. Or maybe they don’t need it. Who cares? We still live in a free country, right?