It’s nice to see Democrats are keeping up with the times. Gone are the days of the Limousine Liberal. Long live the Nissan Leaf Liberal.

For those not familiar with the term, “Limousine liberal and latte liberal” are pejorative U.S. political terms used to illustrate hypocritical behavior by political liberals of upper class or upper middle class status.” At least, according to Wiki.

Remember only a couple of weeks ago, when I told you that Lurch body double and Biden Administration Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry fretted that the whole pesky “Russia invades Ukraine” thing would divert people’s attention from the real danger to Earth: global warming?

Kerry can be excused, however. His sense of self-importance has been snuffling the rarified air so long his brain probably suffers from oxygen deficiency. But apparently Kerry is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Biden staffers being a little detached from reality.

Anyone who drives an internal combustion vehicle might have noticed a slight uptick in gasoline prices lately. And by slight, I mean if Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos had a rocket baby, it would look like this uptick. Petrol tracker GasBuddy reported gas prices in the tri-state area were up 84.5 cents per gallon from last month, and $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.

That is of little to no importance to Team Biden, it seems. While regular folk are either cutting back on vacation plans or even canceling summer trips, Joe’s Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, is reassuring owners of electric cars that “This would not be affecting you.” That might be a hard cake to swallow from Jennifer Antoinette.

Following up on that slice of indifference, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, affectionately known as “Mayor Pete” during his failed run for the Presidency in 2020, echoed Granholm’s sentiments when he said the American people stand to benefit from having more electric vehicles on the road.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also been pounding the pavement to promote the President’s efforts to bring clean transportation and $5 billion in charging stations to the country.

Auto group AAA says a gallon of gasoline sits at $4.38 per gallon nationwide, compared to $2.81 per gallon at the same time last year. According to Triple-A, if gas prices hit $4 a gallon, consumers would start to alter their lifestyles.

Looking at the numbers, a Pew Research study reports 7 percent of U.S. adults say they currently have an electric or hybrid vehicle.

According to Web site Wallet Genius, the cost of an electric car is currently about $22,000 more than that of a gasoline powered vehicle. As of January, the United States had 113,600 electric vehicle charging stations, with the bulk of those being in California.

“Tone Deaf” was the phrase most critics landed on when describing the Administration’s overtures to the public. At the least, that can be called a fair assessment.

Clean transportation is an admirable goal, and something we all should be concerned about. Yet when the green alternative is out of most Americans’ price range, and the price tag to operate our current modes of transportation keep climbing, most folks would seem to be between a rock and a hard place.

Hopefully the Biden Administration will do a little tune-up on its green rhetoric and come up with a clean energy plan with which we all can live.