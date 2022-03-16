A good salad can change the tone of any meal, or be a meal all by itself. Personally, I’ve been craving leafy greens and fresh ingredients on a whole other level during this wacky weather month. I need food that will give me energy.

Salads aren’t just something a bunch of leafy greens some healthy nuts threw together in the past century. Salads have a history dating back nearly 2,000 years ago. The Babylonians used oil and vinegar for their delicious greens. Egyptians added Asian spices to their oil and vinegar. European Monarchs reviled in decadent salads with as many as 35 ingredients in a large bowl. For centuries mixtures of potatoes, creamy mustard dressings, hard-boiled eggs, and fresh herbs have been no stranger to the dining tables of the royal families of Europe.

Texture and flavor are what make a salad filling. This can easily be achieved by adding variety. I always try to include at least one member of the nut or seed family, a creamy or shredded cheese, and fruit or vegetable (two fruit or two vegetables or one of each). And if the salad is the main course or meal, I usually try to include a protein like beans, salmon, tofu, sliced steak, grilled chicken, or even boiled shrimp.

I first began making salad dressings as the salad and dessert chef at a French restaurant in Lexington. The salads we produced were some of the top-selling items with over-the-top ingredients. But it was the fresh dressings that really surprised guests’ taste buds and kept them coming back for more.

Nothing takes away from delicious and healthy fresh salad ingredients more than an artificial salad dressing. It doesn’t make sense to put so much time and energy into being “good” if you are just going to smother your plate in preservatives or sugar. We have all grabbed that dressing in the supermarket that looks like we could have made it at home or to cut that “one more thing to do” corner. A not-so-secret secret is that dressings really aren’t hard to make and are an easy way to make your food stand out to guests.

Today I have included a variety of my favorite simple uncomplicated dressings. They may also be used as marinades and or dipping sauces. My favorite factor they all share in common, they can be made ahead. Several may even be made minutes before serving. But if I’ve already got that bottle mixed up and can just throw it on whatever I have come up with for the evening, it’s not only a game-changer but it’s an energy changer. And that’s an ingredient we can all use more of these days.

Good luck and enjoy!

Rosemary Dijon Dressing

(A fabulous dressing for a chopped chicken breast salad. It coats and adds a good touch of flavor.)

Serves 6

1 tsp minced fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried

½ cup olive oil

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 clove minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix ingredients well. Add more salt or pepper. Taste before coating on salad just in case. Toss salad and serve.

Blue Cheese Dressing

(My favorite blue cheese recipe. The yummy chunks of blue cheese and hints of garlic add fantastic texture and weight to light fresh greens and toasted croutons. I recommend making this ahead of time and allowing it to sit in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. It tastes better after sitting for 24 hours.)

Yields 1 ½ cups

¾ cup sour cream

½ tsp dry mustard

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1/3 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

5 ounces blue cheese

Blend all ingredients, except mayo and blue cheese, in a food processor on low speed. Blend for two minutes or until well blended. Add mayo, and blend again on low until well blended. Add crumbled blue cheese. And mix by hand. This will allow the blue cheese to remain in yummy delicious chunks. Serve on salad or on the side. Refrigerate.

Sweet and Sour, Celery Seed Dressing

(This dressing is delicious over chilled citrus fruits on top of a bed of greens or romaine.)

Yields 1 ½ cups

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp finely grated onion

1 heaping teaspoon celery seed

1 tsp cider vinegar

1 cup oil

3 Tbsp cider vinegar

Combine all ingredients in a jar. Chill. Shake and serve over salad.

Basic Vinaigrette

(Simple and easy, try adding additional herbs or fruit to this basic recipe.

Makes about 2/3 a cup.

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

Place ingredients in a mason jar. Put on the lid and shake. Season with salt and fresh ground pepper. Make sure you get the bits on the bottom of the jar mixed in. Use a fork if you need to.

Poppyseed Dressing

(I’m not lying when I say this goes great on most all salads. The poppy seeds add a wonderful crunch.)

Yields 2 ½ cups

1 ½ cups sugar

2 tsp dry mustard

2 tsp salt

2/3 cup vinegar

3 tsp onion juice

2 cups salad oil

3 tbsp poppy seed

Mix sugar, mustard, salt, and vinegar. Add onion juice and stir in thoroughly. Use medium speed on the mixer. Add oil slowly, beating constantly, and continue to beat until thick. Add poppy seed and beat for a few minutes.l Store in a cool place or in the refrigerator, but not near the freezing section.

Sweet Onion Dressing

¾ cup sugar

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp whole grain mustard

¼ tsp salt

1 cup vegetable oil

1 ½ tsp grated sweet onion (Preferably vidalia onion.)

Creamy Honey Lemon Dressing

1 Cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp honey

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Store, covered in the refrigerator prior to serving.

Herb Balsamic Dressing

1 small clove garlic, minced

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon honey

2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

½ cup olive oil

Blend the garlic, basil, mustard and honey into a paste. Add the rice vinegar and balsamic vinegar, mixing thoroughly. Then add the olive oil, slowly blending a little at a time.

Variations of this can be made.

Here are a few suggestions:

•Dill Dressing: Substitute 2 tablespoons chopped dill for the basil.

•Oregano Dressing: Substitute ½ tsp dried oregano for the basil.

•Parsley Dressing: Substitute 2 tablespoons chopped parsley for the basil.

•Shallot Dressing: Substitute ½ small shallot minced, for the garlic and omit the basil.

Carrot Ginger Dressing

1 large carrot

1-inch piece of fresh peeled ginger (about 1 teaspoon)

1 very small shallot

4 tsp unseasoned rice vinegar

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp salt

½ cup safflower oil (can be substituted with sunflower or olive oil)

Puree carrot, ginger, and shallot in a food processor. Add the rice vinegar, honey, and salt. Blend thoroughly. Add sunflower oil in two batches. Blend. Store in the refrigerator. Try over veggies, meats, or starch. Makes about one cup.

The recipes in today’s article come from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from The 1972 Southern Country Cookbook by the Editors of Southern Living Magazine; Season to Taste: Herbs and Spices in American Cooking, 1988, by Jeanette Ferrary and Louise Fiszer.