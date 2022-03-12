“You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.” John 14:14

Prayer is an amazing thing. Prayer is a powerful thing. Prayer is a life-altering, mountain-moving, life-giving, comfort-endowing thing. And it’s our gift to use as well, as poorly, as much or as little as we choose.

Two weeks ago, my Mom, right before my surgery, bowed over the railing of my hospital bed and prayed life and peace over me. Oh, how calming it was to have my mother pull on heaven on my behalf, in my hearing. At the start of last week numerous students and teachers shared with me how they were praying for me regarding my surgery. It was a real comfort. In the middle of last week, I reached out and shared how I had been praying for someone and there was peace. At the end of this week, a friend came up, quietly resting a hand on my back, and told how she’d been praying for me about a personal challenge. This was uplifting.

During the course of recovery and going back to work, I heard a song and combined with the promptings to ponder prayer, I was shattered over how little power I was in the habit of praying. I pray often and I pray genuinely, but I realized I had gotten into the habit of praying gently rather than powerfully. We are meant to pray fiercely. We are supposed to pray for the mountain to move, the ocean to part, and the rains to hold. We are allowed to pray for the big, the impossible, the crazy, because that’s how God works. Perhaps I’d forgotten that I’m praying in the name and person of ALL power.

Truly, I share A LOT of songs, but I am deeply touched and moved by the ones I share with you and hope they minister to you as much as they have me.

I hope you have been in the habit of pulling on heaven in the full authority that has been given to you through Jesus. Yes, in Jesus name we pray, believe, and receive. Please read these words, find this song, turn it loud, and pray in the full power given to you through Christ Jesus our King!

In Jesus Name (God of Possible) by Kathy Nicole*. “I speak the name of Jesus over you, in your hurting, in your sorrow. I will ask my God to move. I speak the name ‘cause it’s all that I can do, in desperation, I’ll seek Heaven and pray this for you.

I pray for your healing, that circumstances would change. I pray that the fear inside would flee in Jesus name. I pray that a breakthrough would happen today. I pray miracles over your life in Jesus name, in Jesus name.

I speak the name of all authority, declaring blessings, every promise He is faithful to keep. I speak the namе no grave could ever hold. Hе is greater, He is stronger. He’s the God of possible.

Come believe it, come receive it. Oh, the power of His Spirit is now forever yours.

Come believe it, come receive it. In the mighty name of Jesus, all things are possible.”

*Punctuation added by me.

“Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them.” Mark 11:23