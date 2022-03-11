Oh, no. No. No. No. No. As if the out of doors were not dangerous enough. Nature, in its infinite wisdom, is introducing a parachuting spider to the world’s already toxic mix. The University of Georgia delivered the grim tidings last week.

Called the “Joro” spider (which I am sure means “flying death spider” in some language), the invasive critter is native to Japan and other parts of Asia. Thanks for sharing, guys.

The University says the Joro has the potential to spread along the East Coast. It’s already been found in several southern states.

Experts say the Trichonephila clavate (its scientific name, because Lordus of Deathus was apparently already taken) are not aggressive, and their bite is more of a pinch, and not venomous. Which is nice. And by nice, I mean when a flying spider the width of a soup can lands on you, does its venomocity matter? I’ll just die of fright right there. On the spot.

On a related subject, did you know in the early development of the Superman comic, Clark Kent’s alter-ego was supposed to take gigantic leaps to get from Point A to Point B, instead of flying (true story)? Well, Nature made a spider for that, too.

From the family Salticidae, there are over 6-thousand species of jumping spiders. These bouncy bugs also boast some of the best vision amongst the arthropods, which researchers say is useful in courtship, navigation and hunting. Focusing on that last part for just a moment, we share a world with eagle-eyed jumping spiders. They also have four pairs of eyes, the better to see you with, my dear.

In case you are consoling yourself with the notion that at least you can outrun the arachnid invasion, hold that thought. Looking online, I found speedy spiders abound, including giant house spiders, flattie spiders, huntsman spiders, triangle weaving spiders, wolf spiders, hobo spiders, camel spiders, and grass spiders. The gold medal goes to the camel spider, which can speed along at 10 miles per hour.

So. Spiders that can run, jump and fly. What else can the eight-legged terrors do? You had to ask. Allow me to introduce you to the slingshot spider. Yes, it does exactly what the name implies, launching a web, and itself, to catch unsuspecting prey.

Native to Peru, the slingshot spider stores enough energy to produce acceleration of 13-hundred meters per second. That is a hundred times the acceleration of a cheetah and subjects the spider to 130Gs of force. If the researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology are to be believed, at any rate. And they seem like a pretty smart group of folks.

Before you start craning your necks to see if the Arachnid Apocalypse is upon us, look at the bright side. The bites of a black widow or the brown recluse (both native to this area) are more likely to put you in the hospital. Let that thought comfort you as you try to go to sleep tonight.