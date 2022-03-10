The MSU Concert Choir hosts its annual Chili Cook-Off Dinner and Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the First Baptist Church, 123 East Main Street in downtown Morehead.

Guests will enjoy an all-you-care-to-eat chili dinner including peanut butter sandwiches, crackers, dessert and a beverage from 5:30–7 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken while serving the meal. The MSU Concert Choir performance will follow at 7:30 p.m.

“This dinner concert was a very popular annual event before the pandemic, and we are so happy to be able to present it again,” said Dr. Greg Detweiler, MSU music education professor and director of choral studies.

MSU Chamber Singers, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the Black Gospel Ensemble will join the Concert Choir for the evening concert. The directors of the ensembles are Detweiler and Dr. Roosevelt Escalante, assistant professor of music. Collaborating on the piano is Staff Accompanist William Murphy (Class of 2009).

The Chamber Singers will open the concert with four selections: “Come Let’s Rejoice” by John Amner, “In Remembrance” by Eleanor Daley, “Esto Les Digo” by Kinley Lange and “Die Harmonie in der Ehe” by Franz Joseph Haydn.

Using the theme “Music for the Spirit to Soar,” the Concert Choir will feature pieces from Appalachia, including “Bright Morning Star” from Harlan County and “Every Night When the Sun Goes Down” featuring Assistant Director of Voice Dr. Eric Brown. The ensemble will also sing “Exsultate Deo” by Alessandro Scarlatti, “Dios Te Salve Maria” by Richard Burchard and “Song of Triumph” by Dale Grotenhuis.

The Jazz Vocal Ensemble will follow with “Oleo” arranged by Paris Rutherford, “‘Round Midnight” arranged by Anita Kerr and “No More Blues” arranged by Dave Barduhn.

The concert will conclude with the Black Gospel Ensemble singing “Bread of Heaven” by their musical director Escalante, “Rain” by Morgan and Pastorius, “Since Jesus Came into my Life” by Kirk Franklin and “He’ll Welcome Me” by John P. Kee.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. The proceeds will go to support future Concert Choir tours. Concert admission is free.

Tickets can be purchased from choir members or reserved by calling Sarah White-Jarman, graduate assistant with MSU Concert Choir, at 937-217-6788. If you are interested in bringing a pot of chili and competing for the “Best Chili Gold Card,” contact Jarman and leave a message. You will receive a free ticket to dinner for your competition entry.