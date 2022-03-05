Actor Charlie Chaplin and his family stayed at the Butler Arms Hotel on their annual vacations for over 10 years in the late 1950s and 1960s.

A statue honoring actor Charlie Chaplin is prominently placed near the water in Waterville, Ireland. The town also hosts an annual film festival in the actor’s honor.

At 8:30 in the morning, my husband and I departed Cashel and traveled clockwise around the Ring of Kerry, a 111-mile scenic circular route on the Iveragh Peninsula in County Kerry, Ireland. Along the way, we paused at remarkable, unforgettable sites: the Torc Waterfall at Killarney National Park, the panoramic Ladies View, Staigue Fort, Kenmare, Com an Chiste Lookout.

And by the time we reached Waterville, we’d been on the road for eight hours. While not a scheduled stop, Waterville, we had read, was a favorite of actor Charlie Chaplin, who vacationed there with his family for many years. As we rolled through town, we spied a statue bearing his likeness on the walk nearby. And as luck would have it, we easily located an available parking spot. Decision made: we’d stop for a minute to explore.

That was the pretense under which we pulled over, anyway. The truth was that we were exhausted. We were exhausted, but even after eight glorious wonder-filled hours, we still had more road to cover.

We were at the point in the day where we had a decision to make: power through or stop, rest and catch our breath? Neither answer is ever necessarily the correct one. Or the wrong one, for that matter.

We arrive at this place often, not just on journeys, but in life as well. Excited and blessed for the experiences. But also understandably exhausted, albeit still blessed, for the experiences.

After we granted Mr. Chaplin’s statue a respectable glance, our attention landed on the stately Butler Arms Hotel just a few steps away. Perhaps it had a restaurant where we could grab a snack.

Inside, the hostess led us to the front room, a sunroom lined with wood-top tables supported with black, wrought-iron stands. A single rose, yellow petals cradling a center of crimson, adorned each table.

After returning with two stainless steel teapots, two porcelain mugs and a selection of scones, the hostess offered us an empathetic look before disappearing back into the restaurant.

Exhausted, we allowed the white wicker, cushioned chairs to envelope us. Mindfully, we enjoyed the warm, restorative drink and gave the caffeine time to kick in.

Outside, a thick gray cover emerged, pushing out the fresh white clouds that dotted the crisp blue sky that greeted us upon our arrival. Nearby, tree branches bent with the wind, and white-capped waves slammed against the shore with progressive intensity.

Slowly, we regained our energy and our enthusiasm to continue to Portmagee, where we would spend the night and then pick up where we left off on the scenic route the following morning.

Taking the time for a respite in Waterville turned out to be the right choice in that situation. When we arrived in Portmagee a short time later, we were rested. Renewed. We had our strength back to enjoy what awaited us there. And beyond.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)