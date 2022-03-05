“A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” Proverbs 17:22

The Bible is packed with simple truths. Proverbs 17:22 is no exception. We have the ability to choose how our day progresses, how our week plays out, or how the vexing situation is resolved. We can choose to have a cheerful heart that is balm enough for any matter. We can also choose to languish under the weight of a crushed spirit that saps the bones. One will become our reality; it’s up to us to choose which.

Walking through a world that’s tarnished by the blackest of sins is not easy, but perhaps we make the journey a bit harder than it needs to be at times. Barring mental health diagnoses that truly alter perception, we have a choice regarding where our mental energy is focused.

Unknowingly or unconsciously, we might fall into a pattern of negative focus where we live in a mounting storm cloud of emotion. This isn’t usually the place we hope to wind up, but we find ourselves there, nonetheless. This landing spot is probably more prevalent than we figure because the Bible often mentions keeping our focus on heavenly things, good things, pure things, and the like. With these constant reminders, it means we have a proclivity for negativity.

Life is serious and hard enough without us forcing ourselves into a bubble of negativity. Life is truly a beautiful gift meant to be enjoyed, cherished, and shared. It’s much easier to share something that is enjoyed and prized. What we choose to focus on affects those closest to us as well as it affects us.

Let us choose today to smell the early spring blossoms, rave about the breathtaking sunrises, and laugh deeply and genuinely with loved ones. Life is hampered by hardships of a fallen world, but life is made more beautiful and more enjoyable when we share the bright side of things. Life is actually healthier that way too. So, being happy is actually being healthy.

“All the days of the oppressed are wretched, but the cheerful heart has a continual feast.” Proverbs 15:15