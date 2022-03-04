Federal style, also known as Federalist style, homes came into vogue after the Revolutionary War named after the Federalist party which was the most dominant in American politics at the time.

It had the same layout as Colonial homes but incorporated brass hardware alongside wood or iron decorative fences, rounded or arched windows with elaborate moldings and tended to be made of brick. The style borrowed a lot of the same characteristics of Colonial, like the front porch supported by columns you’d typically see in Greek and Roman architecture and a center entry floor plan with rich woods meant to show wealth to emulate British aristocracy. The house at 20 West Third Street in the heart of the historic district of Maysville is a wonderful depiction of the Federalist Style. This house known as the January- Cochran or January-Ford House has a rich history, but in order to learn about the house, you must first learn about the family who has lived in it for over 6 generations.

Thirty to forty flatboats of settlers landed at Bear Grass (Louisville) in 1780 and proceeded to a place called Spring Station named for the many springs in the area. Among this group was Sarah McConnell, daughter of Andrew McConnell who was slain by Indians two years later at the Battle of Blue Licks. (Andrew Mc Connell was among the first white men to explore Scott County (1775), was present at the founding of Lexington, and helped settle McClelland’s Station, now Georgetown, and also explored Mason County.) Ephraim January was also part of a large migration of settlers from upper waters of the Ohio River (Pennsylvania) who went to Spring Station, Harrodsburg, Lexington and moved to Jessamine County, obtained 1000 acres and married Sarah. They had 11 children; among them was Andrew McConnell January, born 1794. Andrew spent his youth working on the farm. He felt “his father was unable to provide him with clothing to make a satisfactory appearance in society so, at 18 he went to Lexington to become a silversmith’s apprentice for 3 ½ years. Eventually from working overtime “he could dress and accept offers of hospitality.” In 1816, Andrew bought his own business. He purchased the plating establishment of R. Steele & Company and “had on hand plated carriage mountings of every description. Also, an elegant assortment of plated bridle bits and stirrup irons of the newest fashion.” He married Sarah Huston, the daughter of KY pioneer, saddler, and trustee for the town of Lexington, William Huston. Andrew McConnell January was listed in the Lexington Directory of 1818 as “Silverplater” residing at a residence on Mulberry Street. In 1818, cheap manufactured goods from Great Britain flooded the American market after the resumption of trade with England following the war of 1812. Andrew sold his business and moved to Maysville where he purchased an interest in the Commission house of his Uncle Samuel January.

Samuel was married to Elizabeth Marshall (first cousin of Chief Justice John Marshall and sister to Humphrey Marshall, the historian.) Samuel owned a tavern on Water Street (Front Street) was a member of the KY General Assembly from 1797-1799 and his home, called “Limestone” was located on the corner of Walnut and Front. Samuel and Elisabeth had two children die before the age of two and Samuel designated a burial ground. It is said that he agreed this cemetery was to be a place for the burial of any indigent so that theirs would not be a “pauper’s grave”. It was Samuel for whom January Park on Union Street is named and quite possibly, it is for him January Street east of Plum is named. Andrew contracted with Samuel to purchase the rest of the interest in the business, promising to pay for it in 3 years.

During the decade of the 1820’s “Maysville was only a village, having a population of 120 to 150. Few paved streets, no paved road to the river and the roads leading from Maysville inland were next to impassable in spring and winter and roughly traversable at best during summer.” Andrew January banded a group of civic-minded citizens together and succeeded in getting all the streets of the town paved and a good road to the river constructed. In 1828, a charter was “granted by the Kentucky Legislature for the construction of a turnpike between Maysville and Washington, a town 4 miles distant.” They decided to pave the road on to Lexington. “With an engineer, he rode through the country on horseback to Lexington and there interested Henry Clay in speaking at a public meeting in Lexington to get money for surveys and that resulted in the construction of the Maysville and Lexington Turnpike Road, “which was the pioneer public improvement in Kentucky and the first macadamized road built in the United States.” It was completed within 4 years and included 13 toll houses and six covered bridges.

In 1835 A.M. January became the first president of the Maysville Branch of the Bank of Kentucky, predecessor to the present-day Bank of Maysville, claimed to be the oldest bank in Kentucky still in business. He was also director of the Lexington branch of the United States Bank. He was involved with the Lexington-Maysville Railroad Company, and the Maysville-Big Sandy Railroad Company. He purchased an interest in the Maysville Cotton Mills in 1848 which was subsequently named January and Wood Company. He also owned a number of commercial buildings in downtown Maysville. A. M January was instrumental in moving the county seat from Washington to Maysville, and he was one of the commissioners appointed to oversee construction of the Old Courthouse across from his home. He was identified as trustee, councilman, president of the city council, and merchant- selling goods transported by river to Maysville to the residents of central Kentucky. He was one of 12 men who helped Elisha Green purchase his wife and two children. He gave the lot for construction of the Presbyterian church in 1850 and it is said his son Richard supposedly made the first contribution to the church. Richard was only 5 at the time. (He died at age 13). A. M. was an office-bearer in the Presbyterian Church for more than 56 years. He contributed to Centre College and was Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Kentucky Masons. January’s name along with others was associated with the Maysville Manufacturing Company, The Maysville Cemetery Company, and he backed the Maysville Gas Company. He was a member of the Whig Party politically and a Union supporter during the Civil War. He along with other people of Maysville could not abandon their former townsmen, business associates and friends who had been arrested for being active secessionists and “made an eloquent and persuasive plea that the prisoners be given a fair trial and a chance to return home to their families.” The request was made after they signed an oath to the Union. (All but Stanton and Casto signed. Stanton finally signed but Casto never did and was not released until 1862.)

In 1838, he had the house on West Third built. It was built on 2 lots that run all the way to Fourth Street according to A.M. January’s own plans. The iron fence in front of the house was manufactured by Stewart Iron Works in Covington, and was installed some time prior to 1891. An original brass door plate bearing the first owner’s name, large iron locks with brass knobs and key, and frosted, etched glass surrounds the front door-all of which is original to the house. The designs for the yard were drawn by Frank Turdy, Landscape architect, of Cincinnati. The lot rises at the back on a succession of terraces. (It is not clear now whether all the plans for the yard were implemented.) As you walk in the house you will see original hardwoods. A 40-foot-long hall divides twin parlors from a library and dining room, each 20 feet square. A broad stairway winds gracefully from the first to the third floor. Five bedrooms take up most of the second floor. In one of those rooms is an almost king-sized bed with a half canopy that supposedly Mrs. January had made special so she could have many of her 13 children in bed with her. (Of the 13 children there were apparently never more than 5 living at one time. The Cholera epidemic took 4 of their children: Elizabeth, Isabella, Andrew, and Andrew – three over 2 days and the fourth 4 days later.) “What is most unusual about the house itself is that its original furnishings have been kept almost intact” and it was passed down through the daughters of the family with 2 exceptions.” The home would also be “enhanced by whatever furnishings each new mistress had decided would heighten its loveliness.”

This is part 1 of the January house. Part 2 was published on Feb. 11.

