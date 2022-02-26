George E. Lee, Sr. organized Lee’s Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church in Leesburg, Kentucky, now known as Lewisburg, in 1859. The church was named in honor of Pastor Lee, its organizer and first pastor.

Due to the merger of conferences, Lee’s Chapel was named Lee’s Chapel Methodist Church from 1939-1968. When the black general conference merged with the Evangelical United Brethren Church in 1968, the church was renamed Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Today it stands as the oldest African-African church in the Kentucky United Methodist Conference. Although there are two other known older black churches in this conference, Lee’s Chapel is the only such church that was organized by all black or “colored” members.

The first charter members were the late Alfred Blue, Sr., Henry Foster, Sr., William Edwards, Sr., Henry Graham, Daniel Robinson, Sr., Nathaniel Smith, and Henry Lee. These men under the leadership of God and the direction of Pastor Lee were bounded together out of Christian love and faith to worship and fellowship together.

The first worship services were held in the homes of Pastor Lee and Alfred Blue, Sr. Later on, the services/meetings (gatherings) were moved to the little black schoolhouse, property later owned by Arthur Robinson in the hollow as locals called the area by the North Fork Creek. Church members with their own hands, and by the sweat of their brows later built a little country church about three doors south of the old schoolhouse. As early as 1919, several trustees of Lee’s Chapel, the late Richard Jones, Stanley Thomas, Charles Wells, Sudie Breckenridge (mother of Irene Davis and Frances McDade), Mary Steward, George Redmond, and Alvin Jones banded together to purchase property for $250.00 from the Gaither family for Lee’s Chapel’s permanent home. The late pastor Wilkinson was the pastor, when the church was physically moved to its present location by the male members, and community members. Brothers Jones, Thomas, Wells, and Redmond along with Sister Breckenridge purchased additional property on October 1938 for $1 cash paid, and other good and valuable considerations from Addie and Elza Owens for $50.00, and the Union Benevolent Society Lodge No. 1, and its trustees William Blue, Lewis Hughes, and Flora Tolliver to expand the church’s property. Pastor John K. Chenault was the pastor who assisted the members in paying off the debt for moving the church to its present location.

Church Sunday School was organized t serve the children, youth, and adults down through the years. Other special programs such as the annual basket meeting/homecoming, Men’s and Women’s Day, Easter and Christmas programs, fish fries, wiener roasts, mock wedding program, Way of the Cross Leads Home program, and other events were organized as fundraisers, and to fellowship during holiday celebrations. Lee’s Chapel’s first church anniversary program was organized in 2008 and coordinated by Wanda Davis. Baptisms were performed at the North Fork Creek. The first district superintendent as far as anyone knows was Reverend Broaddus. Other pastors serving Lee’s Chapel were Pastors Raleigh, Hut, Brewers, David McFarland, Sapp, William Hinton, Stament, Herth, Hayes, Saunders, Lee, Davis, Ryce, Wicks, Theodore Chase, Willinson, who helped move the church upon the highway, Melvin Harding, Renfro, John K. Chenault, Granige, Joseph E. Brown, G. T. Brown, Maddox, Anthony Tyson, J. E. Lewis, Benjamin Ward, Clara Ruffin, Paul V. Smith, Pearlie Palmer, and Pauline Graves, who was the pastor during the time this information was provided. Superintendent H. H. Greene was serving as superintendent during this time as well. Former church school superintendents and teachers were the late Alfred Blue, Lucian O’Banion, John Williams, Amos Brown;

Younger superintendents were Frances McDade, and Alfred Thomas, Jr.; Winn Davis, Charles Wells, Jr., Evelyn Davis Thomas, and Charles Thomas served later over the years. Lay Leaders were Charles Wells, Sr., and Irene Davis.

Charter members were also the first trustees. Former trustees over the years were the late John N. Davis, Sr., James Pleasant, Claude Lang, George Redmond, James Tibbs, Sr., William Harding, Sr., William Harding, II, Stanton Thomas, Noah Connor, and William Smith. Other younger members served as superintendents and teachers later through the years.

Stewards who served when Lee’s Chapel was organized were Sarah Lee Blue, Fannie Graham, Alfred Blue. Other stewards were Lottie Tolliver, Amanda Williams, Addie Owens, Margaret O’Banion, Sudie Breckenridge, Mary E. Steward, Lottie Foster, Addie Foster, and Axxie Brown. Younger stewards were Alberta Thomas, Frances Bush McDade, and Irene Davis. Class leaders were Margaret O’Banion, Sudie Breckenridge, Addie foster, and James H. Tibbs, Sr. President of Ladies Aid were Mary Steward and Lottie Tolliver. Presidents of Woman’s Society of Christian Services were Frances McDade and Alberta Thomas.

Most of this information was provided by Mrs. Frances McDade, also the church pianist for several years until her illness. Sister McDade and Irene Davis both always stated during conversations, that “the older members as well as the present members loved their church not with just lips and tongues, but with their hearts”. Members were active spiritually and financially, and as a small rural Church, we hope to be able to survive.”

* Much of the information was provided by Mrs. Frances McDade. Some of the information and spelling of names may be incorrect as some records were very old with a few misspellings. Some of the actual dates may be a little off, being that the dated material may have been filed much later than the date of the actual transactions which occurred by the trustees.