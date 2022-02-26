I throw a lot of ideas around each week. Some may resonate with you while some may not. As I have said many a time, my opinion is my own. We might agree, or perhaps we won’t. That is the beauty of free speech.

I still cannot believe some people make a living off spouting their opinions. Social media has weaponized thought, bringing the full weight of society down on people who are not in ideological lockstep.

It is not a new problem. Ancient Greek philosopher Plato said “Opinion is the medium between knowledge and ignorance.” According to President John F. Kennedy, “Too often we…enjoy the comfort of opinion without the comfort of thought.” In my case, JFK was preaching to the choir.

I know people who have no unspoken thought. Sadly, I seem to have no unspoken opinion. And joy to the world, I am willing to share my thoughts. With you. With anyone. When it comes to music, movies or whether the human body could have been better designed with the addition of pockets, strike me up for a conversation.

When it comes to points of view on things that actually matter, my ideas are as valid as yours. Or, as statesman Daniel Patrick Moynahan once said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”

Bill Watterson’s classic “Calvin and Hobbes” comic gave lessons that have relevance to this day. The adventures of a boy and his stuffed tiger were funny, poignant and thought provoking. I would like to share one of the conversations Calvin had with Hobbes:

Hobbes: Aren’t you supposed to be doing homework now?

Calvin: I quit doing homework. Homework is bad for my self-esteem.

Hobbes: It is?

Calvin: Sure! It sends the message that I don’t know enough! All that emphasis on right answers makes me feel bad when I get them wrong. So instead of trying to learn, I’m just concentrating on liking the way I am.

Hobbes: Your self-esteem is enhanced by remaining an ignoramus?

Calvin: Please! Let’s call it “informationally impaired.”

Personally, I sometimes suffer from opinion impairment. I operate under the delusion that my thoughts have weight. Yet they have as much heft as any other person on Earth. To think otherwise is foolish, not to mention egotistical.

It is along the lines of Political Science majors considering themselves actual scientists. Or UFO acolytes calling themselves “Ancient Astronaut Theorists.” Dr. Stephen Marshall said it well when he wrote, “Your opinion is not my reality.”

And there I go again. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. The existence of Unidentified Flying Objects, ghosts, or the Loch Ness Monster do not need my opinion to make them so. There have been UFO, ghost, and Bigfoot sightings in our area, all with multiple witnesses. Who am I to argue?

My point is, opinion and beliefs are one’s own. You’re never too old to learn. I have spent decades learning that the hard way.