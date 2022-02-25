It’s started. After months of posturing and threats and warnings, Russia has begun military operations against Ukraine.

As if that is not enough, there is China lurking in the shadows, watching Allied nations for any sign of weakness.

With a stated goal of basically saving Ukraine from itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the television to tell citizens the action was “to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine,” a move the U.S. said was just a pretext for invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law after saying Russia targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

It’s still early hours, but the United States has already started imposing sanctions against Russia, while warning American businesses to be prepared for possible Russian ransomware attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promises any outside interference will be met with “Consequences they have never seen.”

When was the last time we heard such hyperbole? Oh yeah, when former Iraqi despot Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. The dictator’s mouthpiece (nicknamed “Baghdad Bob”) bloviated about Iraqi military supremacy, promising what Hussein called “The Mother of All Battles.”

The result was a One Hundred Hour War in which Allied forces decimated Saddam’s elite Republican Guard and sent Iraq packing.

Unfortunately, Vladimir Putin is not a tin-pot dictator. He honed his chops in the KGB and has a nuclear arsenal. That should give everyone pause.

As crass as it is to talk material effects in the middle of a humanitarian crisis, Russia’s actions are bound to have an effect here at home, making gas, goods and groceries higher than they already are.

I have never been fond of America being the World’s Policeman, but I hate bullies more. Hopefully sanctions will work. If not, we can either sit on the sidelines and let the 800-pound gorilla run riot across Ukraine, or we can stand with our Allies, step up, and take action.

Yes, it might be easy sitting in Kentucky while advocating putting our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters in harm’s way. My Father was a World War II veteran. My Brother, a Desert Storm hero. As for myself? I was on standby to go to the Kuwaiti/Iraqi war zone. If the operation would have lasted longer, my fellow Company members and I would have been there.

I mention this only to impress upon you that I would never suggest or support a course of military action unless I was willing to do so myself.

Talking heads are saying Putin wants to effect regime change, and eventually bring the Soviet Union back to Cold War strength. Putin might find that easier said than done. He’ll learn the problem with giving people a taste of freedom is that they might like it.

A side story has arisen that should send chills down the spine of every American. It comes from Climate Czar John Kerry. Yeah, the John Kerry who could have been our President a few years ago. He is afraid the Russia-Ukraine situation will distract from climate change. Yeah, we could have had that level of gravitas in the Oval Office.

All I hope for is a quick, peaceful resolution to this situation, and send wishes of safety to those in harm’s way.