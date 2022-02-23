Beautiful bay leaves are so often misunderstood. Oftentimes doomed to the back of our spice racks and pantries, this flavor amplifying herb is waiting to accentuate the positive in a dish.

Not sure if the bay leaves you are cooking with really even make a difference? If they are older than six months or a year, they are probably not being given much of a chance to help. Although fresh bay leaves are available, most of us turn to the dried leaves most easily found in the supermarket.

Grab your bay leaf container and open it. If there is no distinct smell, go ahead and toss them in the trash and buy a new batch. Open the new batch and give them a whiff. This aromatic and subtle herb will greet you with hints of eucalyptus, cloves, pine, and floral. All that in a little leaf.

Bay leaves, to put it mildly, are a game changer. It makes a difference in pickling, soups, stews, brining meats, seafood boils and more.

Once considered a rare treasure in parts of the world, the ancient people crowned victors with wreaths of bay leaves. The bay leaf has asian origin but now grows everywhere. A frost-hardy herb, most bay leaves derive from Turkey. Although many are starting to come from California as well.

The cooks in my family have always been a big fan of bay leaves. Anytime my mother or grandmother would make a sauce or soup it would feature these crunchy dull green colored leaves. It only took once for me to understand you didn’t eat them. I can remember picking a leaf up onto my spoon with delicious broth and veggies from a home made soup and crunching into it. It had a bitter flavor and a tough bite. After that I steered clear of the leaves and only added them because a recipe called for them, not really understanding their purpose or function in cooking.

Bay leaves have aromatic notes that are only released when added to hot applications. That means if you add it to a glass of room temperature or cold water you can’t taste anything. But if you add hot water to it, the flavor will be released from the leaf. After the flavors are released, the leaf has done its job and can be removed or just muddled around and avoided when eating.

You add bay leaves to dishes that will become hot, or to hot oils and sauces when preparing. They may go in a marinade and be cooked onto a meat or veggie. It will show off it’s own flavors but also amplify the flavors in your dish.

Today I have included a few of my favorite simple bay leaf showstoppers. The marinated goat cheese is one of my favorite items to give as a gift when invited to a friends. The pickled red onions are delicious on almost everything while adding a tart crunch. The juniper berry and bay leaf pork is so simple and harty. It pairs wonderfully with a starch like potatoes and seasonal greens like kale or a simple salad.

Good luck and enjoy!

Marinated Goat Cheese

(Especially nice to have on hand for adding to salads and quick toasted open-faced sandwiches. Place a round on a piece of bread, pop it in a toaster oven and toast for 3 to 4 minutes.)

1 teaspoon mixed red, black and white peppercorns, lightly crushed

2 garlic cloves, peeled

2 bay leaves, broken into pieces

About 3 ounces goat cheese (Comes in a log. Available at most grocery stores.)

2 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs rosemary

Extra virgin olive oil as needed (Be sure and use a good quality olive oil as it will make a difference.)

Place the peppercorns, garlic cloves and bay leaves in a clean, sterilized wide-mouthed jar. Pour in a film of olive oil.

Cut the goat cheese into rounds 1/2 inch thick (I get neat smooth rounds using unflavored dental floss to cut through the cheese. Or, use very cold cheese.)

Place one round in the jar and drizzle on some olive oil. Stack the remaining rounds, drizzling oil onto each round before topping with the next. Add the thyme and rosemary sprigs to the jar and pour in olive oil to cover the goat cheese rounds completely. Cover the jar and leave at room temperature for several hours, then refrigerate.

When serving, remove from the fridge about an hour prior. This will allow the olive oil that may have thickened in the refrigerator, to have time to uncongeal.

Pickled Red Onions

(May be made and refrigerated for up to 4 days.)

2 large red onions, peeled and sliced into thin or thick rings, rings separated (Cut them to your preference.)

1 ½ cups apple cider vinegar

2 bay leaves

4 thyme sprigs

½ tsp red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp sugar

2 tsp black or mixed peppercorns (save some for garnish)

Bring a kettle of water to a boil. Place onion slices in a colander, and pour boiling water over.

In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add onions, submerging them by placing a plate on top of the onions.

If more liquid is needed, add equal amounts of vinegar and water. After about 15 minutes, the onions will turn bright pink.

Pork with Juniper Berries & Bay Leaves

Delicious with potatoes and a leafy green vegetable.

2 ¼ boned pork leg

5 fresh bay leaves

6 juniper berries

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Open out the pork leg and season with plenty of salt and pepper.

Lay bay leaves on the pork and sprinkle over the juniper berries. Carefully roll up the pork to enclose the bay leaves and juniper berries and tie securely with a fine string. Tie at several different intervals along the length of the pork roll.

Rub the skin with olive oil and plenty of salt and pepper.

Roast pork for 20 minutes for every pound, plus an extra 20 minutes. If using the recommended size pork leg, it will need to roast for about an hour and twenty minutes.

Remove pork from the oven. Allow to rest for 10 minutes prior to carving. Serve immediately.

The recipes and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).