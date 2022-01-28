EDITOR’S NOTE: Robert Roe is taking a break. Please enjoy this repeat of a previous column.

Friends, those online ads with innocuous come-hither teases are called Click Bait for a reason. My version of this tale of woe came courtesy of the Daily Feed on Twitter. The post was a picture of three ghosts with the tantalizing question, “How did you die in a past life? Find out.” This simple quiz takes only three minutes.

Call my curiosity piqued. I took the test, and here is how it went. Question One: You are male or female. That was an easy one – I am a male. The questions ranged from the banal to the ridiculous. “Do you believe in reincarnation?” “Pick an animal: Dolphin or Bird.” “Which historical figure do you most identify with: King Henry VIII or Gandhi?” And so on.

I started to get suspicious around question 25, “Which career would you choose if you could do it all again: teacher or musician?” By now, of course, I had invested my time and opinions into this test. I trudged on.

“Which of these best describe you: Patient or fun-loving and adventurous?” “Which era do you most identify with: Middle Ages or Victorian Era?” “Do you believe that everything happens for a reason?” “Which of these would most likely be found on your bucket list? Skydiving or Visit the Seven Wonders of the World.”

“Surely the quiz is winding down around this time,” you might think. By then I was at question 50, with no end in sight. “Do you consider yourself to be more of a dreamer or artist?” “Which chakra most appeals to you: the third eye or the throat?” “Do you feel most connected to animals or nature?” By this time I felt more like connecting to the creator of this survey with a baseball bat.

To add a little brevity to this whole exercise, I’ll tell you now the questions did not stop at 75. No, not even 100. This simple three minute quiz was 150 QUESTIONS LONG. Notice I employed the texting convention of screaming by using all capital letters. Which I was doing by the time I hit number 150.

For those of you doing the math, that comes out to 1-point-2 seconds per question if you expect to complete it in the allotted three minutes. If you can do it, you are a better person than I.

Never mind, though. The time had come to answer a question I never knew I wanted answered: How did I die in a past life? I eagerly click the icon.

The answer? “Please enter your email address to view your results. By checking this box you confirm you have read and agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. By checking this box you consent to receiving more information about our products/services, events, news, and offers.”

Curses – I had gotten Ovaltined just like Ralphie Parker in “A Christmas Story!” They might have won the battle, however I won the war. Sure, they learned whether I am a dog or cat person, but they did not get permission to flood my inbox with ads for incense and ED pills.

And as for how I bought the Harp Farm in a past life, maybe I’ll find out in the next one.