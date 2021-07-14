A vital ingredient in any kitchen is trust.

If you can get an eater to just try one bite and woo them in for another bite, and another, and another you may be able to change their relationship with food. If this first attempt is successful then no telling what they may be willing to try the second time. If you fail, they most likely won’t give you a second chance. Anyone who has ever attempted to feed children can confirm this, but adults are about the same. A bad dish from a restaurant or friend can make you second guess going back for seconds.

Children and adults, we all have one common underlying plate goal. We all want a good experience and good food is fun. Good food makes us happy.

Some of my first experiences with food were figuring out what I could and couldn’t eat. This exploration could have gone in a lot of directions. Fortunately there were a lot of questions asked.

A beautiful spring day in my early childhood years, I can remember my classroom going to a park with a small creek. We played and pretended to picnic under a tree whose roots were covered in tiny strawberries and little flowers. It made sense if we were going to truly pretend the picnic was real, we should have food on our large leaf plates. We picked the tiny berries and placed them on the plate with leaf stems on the side to represent silverware. Just as my playmate was about to take a bite of the berry, an observant teacher put down her frisbee and ran over to our lunch spot. She quickly explained this little red berry was poisonous and to always ask questions before we just ate something from the woods. This startled me but encouraged my confused reaction.

“What can we eat then?”

My teacher quickly looked around and noticed a few wild violets nearby. My adventures with edible flowers were born in that moment and food suddenly became a whole lot more fun.

Common violets, or Viola odorata, are a great wildflower to begin adventures in foraging. Violets are easy to identify and you don’t really have any look-alikes to be worried about. These beautiful shades of purple petals can be found just about everywhere, but generally, I find violets in areas of partial shade, with rich soil. Almost always I can find them growing in the backyard.

Violets have more of a fragrance than most edible flowers. Like most flowers, they wilt pretty fast. There are multiple ways to preserve their delicious flavor and coloring throughout the year. Today, I have included a few of my favorite ways to enjoy violets. All of the recipes are simple and fairly quick. They are fun to do by yourself, but even more fun to forage and make with a friend or kids.

Before picking any edible flowers or doing foraging of any kind, be sure that no chemicals have been used in that area. And don’t hesitate to double-check and make sure you have the right plant!

Good luck and enjoy!

Violet Sugar

Stir into iced tea or lemonade. Give as a gift, or just place this beautiful accoutrement on the table.

Sugar

Violets

Using a cup of white sugar for every 1/2 cup of violet petals. Rinse the petals gently and pat off excess water with a paper towel. Pour half the sugar into a shallow bowl and spread the damp violets on top. Cover with the remaining sugar, then lightly crush the petals into the sugar with the bottom of a glass. Using a fork to break up, the petals and completely stir them through the sugar. Cover the bowl with a dish towel until the petals are completely dry. Put in a covered container and store in a cool dark place. Treat as you would normally treat sugar for storage and use.

Violet Vinegar

Violets

Vinegar (Preferably champagne, but any kind will work. However, clear vinegars will give a more violet result.)

Using a 1-to-4 ratio, violet petals to vinegar, place washed petals in the bottom of a jar. Pour vinegar over them and secure the jar lid tightly. Turn the jar upside down and back again several times to make sure the petals are fully immersed in the vinegar. In three or four days strain out the petals from the liquid. Rebottle the vinegar. (May be stored in a cool dry place for up to a year.)

Violet Salad

8 cups of fresh greens, washed

1 cup washed and drained violet leaves

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, washed, drained and chopped

1 tablespoon fresh mint,, washed, drained and chopped

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, washed, drained and chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons violet vinegar

1 cup washed violet flowers

Combine the first six ingredients in a large salad bowl. In a small bowl whisk together violet vinegar, salt and pepper. Gradually whisk in olive oil. Drizzle over salad greens and toss. Arrange violet

flowers on top. Serve immediately. Serves 4-6.

Adhering Violets to Cheese

Plain gelatin

Violets

Cheese (Goat or a soft cheese is always preferred.)

Place about a half packet of plain gelatin into a bowl. Add a little warm water and make a paste that is more liquid than paste. Using a brush, brush liquid over the top of the cheese. Arrange edible flowers or herbs onto the cheese, pressing them gently into the liquid gelatin paste already on the cheese. Seal the arrangement by brushing more gelatin over the top. Allow to dry before wrapping up in any saran wrap. May be refrigerated or frozen and saved or served immediately.

The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com.