The Casablanca Cafe in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was one of the original waterfront residences. Now it is a restaurant among the high rises.

Bricks used on the patio of the Casablanca Cafe in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, are from The Chicago Brick Company.

A spiral staircase in the Casablanca Cafe in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, is adorned with ornate tiles.

Detailed woodcrafting and ornate lighting are two dominant features of the Casablanca Cafe in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Nestled among the towering hotels and resorts at the intersection of Alhambra Street and Route A1A in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., the Casablanca Cafe stands out. While the building may look out of place, the restaurant was actually there long before any of the other structures.

After being seated on the patio, my husband and I perused the menu featuring American/Mediteranean fare. Around us, other couples and groups of friends enjoyed conversations, mimosas and the pop music playing under the gently circulating ceiling fans.

To our left, cars, trucks, busses and an occasional scooter rolled by, and beach-goers strolled along the palm tree-lined pedestrian promenade as the waves of the Atlantic crashed on the sandy shore.

After placing our orders, my husband and I became intrigued by our setting. Weathered bricks from the Chicago Brick Company paved the patio, and forged metal lanterns with red screens adorned the walls. Curiosity begged us to discover what existed inside the restaurant.

Immediately beyond the solid wood entrance door, a spiral staircase led to another level. With permission, I climbed the stairs to the second-story dining rooms.

Intently focused on the paperwork in front of him, the general manager occupied one of the tables near the center of the room. Enthusiastically, though, Greg Rowley introduced himself and immediately began sharing the cafe’s history, as well as his passion for it.

Originally a residence built in 1927, it’s now the oldest structure on the beachfront, somehow escaping demolition to make way for the more modern buildings enveloping it.

Pointing back to the spiral staircase and the openings in the walls, Rowley explained how the curves and rounded doorways encouraged the breeze from the ocean to circulate and cool the building long before the advent of air conditioning. And while the building did require some updates, the stairway and tiles are all original.

My husband and I certainly enjoyed our delicious chicken wrap and fish and chips that day, but we will most remember the historic setting and warm hospitality associated with that meal.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)