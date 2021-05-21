Friday Photos

May 21, 2021
A Deep Purple Bearded Iris is spied upon by a Magenta Clematis from deep in the shade. Submitted by Bob Hudson

<p>Spring flowers. Submitted by Gale Clos</p>

<p>A lovely example of Jackmanii Clematis in Maysville. Submitted by Bob Hudson</p>

<p>Rotarians in Washington helping with Planting for a Purpose Submitted by Jeff Frodge</p>

<p>Can you see the big foggy in the Dianthus? Submitted by Bob Hudson</p>

<p>Such lovely Nelly Moser Clematis in their full May glory. Submitted by Bob Hudson</p>

<p>Lab Lily checks out two tows passing on the Ohio, and, if you look very closely, five small boats headed down stream. A real river regatta! Submitted by Louis Browning</p>

<p>A morning fog over the Ohio River. Submitted by Rod Baker</p>

Check out momma leading her five goslings as they enjoy the reflection of Maysville and The Simon Kenton Bridge in the Ohio River. Submitted by Bob Hudson

