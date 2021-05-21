Friday Photos

Eating like an Italian takes time and practice. My only disappointment throughout my life of culinary adventures, has occurred whenever my stomach didn’t share the space my eyes needed from it. But when in Rome, or when eating in the cook’s company I have found a way to make room. Leaving food on your plate is an insult to the chef in many cultures. And if you want to be invited back, you finish every bite to demonstrate appreciation.

One thing about Italians is that no food goes to waste. Not just in the kitchen, but on the table. If you take it, you eat it. An example of this was shown to me several times in Italy when I overheard servers yelling at tourists who hadn’t finished their plates. Not just fussing, but making sure the entire restaurant knew this person was squandering food. Leftover bites are taken very personally, and plates are cleaned. There is even an Italian word for cleaning the leftover sauce in your plate with the remaining bites of bread at the end of the meal “fare la scarpetta.” It means make the little shoe. Using your hands, unless in a very formal situation, plates are cleaned of every last drop of the delicious sauce and flavors.

When I returned from my adventures in Italy three years ago, I was spinning with ideas, inspiration and new flavor combos. Very few of the new culinary items returned with me written down legibly. I took photos of more dishes than I can count. My notebooks were filled with chicken scratch and paper menus I had snuck into my purse. When it came to recreating anything, it was up to me.

At what point in our cooking do we each “go off book” and interpret a recipe the way we want to or adjust certain flavors to enunciate our personal preferences? When do we have confidence it will turn out to our liking. Or even more difficult, to our families liking? It’s not easy, but it can get easier.

We could all have the same recipe and it could turn out different ways for us each. This is not only due to human error, but food quality. I couldn’t bring back the giant lemons from Italy, or the delicious pasta I watched Zia (Aunt) Billie make countless times but can never quite replicate. However, there are certain key ingredients that always elevate good food.

It’s impossible to think of Italian food without thinking about olive oil. I’m talking about the next level of olive oil everywhere. One of my favorite meals was at a family friend’s home in Rome when I first arrived. A simple salad with their family made olive oil, they proudly boasted “extra virgin” olive oil as we all oooohhhhhh’d and ahhhhhhhh’d over the simple bite, served at the end of the meal.

I began to notice a trend. Extra virgin olive oil seemed to be one of the common themes in Italian olive oil, separating them from most in the world.

Olive oil is considered “extra virgin” when it has been produced by a simple pressure of olives. Other grades like “olive oil” are usually produced using chemicals and other processes to extract the oil from the olives. Secondly, extra virgin must meet certain laboratory tests in areas like acidity and levels of peroxide. And most importantly, extra virgin olive oil must taste like olives and it can’t have any negative tastes or defects.

The history of the production of olive oil dates back many years ago, even back to the times of Greek mythology. The first evidence of the production of olive oil in the Sorrentinian Peninsula, of Southern Italy, was during the age of the Greek colonies. The old Greek inhabitants produced the olive oil by grinding the olives in an old olive mill, which were made of calcareous stone. The colonies used to prepare large jars of olive oil, which were produced in Sorrento, and donate them to the Goddess of Athens at Punta Campanella, and ever since then olive oil has always been a part of our tradition.

Today I have included one of my favorite quick and easy Italian recipes. If you haven’t ever played around with this key ingredient, now is a great time to start. If you don’t have four cloves of garlic, use what you have. If you like it a little more creamy, be sure and utilize the heavy cream option.

I made this delicious dish for dinner the other night and was thrilled with not only how fast it was finished, but how satisfied I was after the meal.

Good luck and enjoy!

Quick Pasta with Spinach and Chicken

4 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp salt, divided

1 lb pasta

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 chicken breasts, cubed sliced, or cut into two-four pieces each

1 tablespoon pepper

5 oz spinach (feel free to use more if you love spinach)

1 cup parmesan cheese

½ cup heavy cream (optional)

Boil water in a large pot over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of salt to water and add pasta. This will help prevent the starch from sticking to itself in addition to cooking more evenly.

Cook pasta until almost al dente, or for 1-2 minutes less than the recommended cook time. Drain.

While cooking noodles, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a large pot on medium heat. Add chicken, salt, and pepper. Brown chicken, making sure to cook through.

As chicken is almost cooked, or completely cooked, add 2 tablespoon olive oil and garlic into the pot and stir. If making a cream sauce, add cream now. Stir all ingredients up and reduce temperature to low. Add spinach and stir until the spinach cooks down.

Add cooked and drained pasta. Stir until pasta is evenly coated. Garnish with parmesan cheese and serve!

The recipe and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).