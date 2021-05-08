May 8, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle 0
Clay Lancaster is one of my main inspirations for the importance of historic preservation. A native Kentuckian and architectural historian he came to Maysville in May of 1967 to photograph Buffalo Trace, the home built for William Henry Wadsworth during the Civil War, which is a late example of the pointed style of Gothic building. Clay was also a writer, teacher and published over 150 articles and 30 books on art, architecture and other topics as well as lecturing. Like myself he saw the need of preservation and the beauty of our architecture and captured it with photography, sadly so many places he spent time in are no longer standing, and I know the feeling just in the last year. Clay passed away in 2000. - Alex Mcclanahan has been chasing her dreams of beauty, travel and history and has come full circle back to Maysville where she has found her greatest love has been here all along. alexglamlife on Instagram and can be reached at alexmcclanahan170@gmail.com

Alex Mcclanahan has been chasing her dreams of beauty, travel and history and has come full circle back to Maysville where she has found her greatest love has been here all along. alexglamlife on Instagram and can be reached at [email protected]

