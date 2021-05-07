You Are Only As Old As Your Electronics

It’s hard not to feel old when the people around you keep telling you that you’re old. One of the perks of having circled the earth a few times, though, is that as you advance in age, the price of electronics goes down.
That phenomenon is called Moore’s Law. The number of transistors on a microchip doubles every two years, while the cost of computers is halved. Sounds great – double the computing power while halving the price.
Having packed a couple of years (as well as a couple of pounds) around my belt has given me a little perspective when it comes to electronics purchases.
My first VCR cost over $600. It was a Magnavox, complete with wired remote. Of course, you needed an RF adapter to connect it to the television at the time. Thanks to the bank, I was able to make monthly payments on the purchase. Now, thanks to the Digital Revolution, VCRs are a dime a dozen – you can find them at practically any yard sale or flea market.
The first CD player I purchased cost $125. I got it from Sears at Eastgate Mall. The first CD I immediately bought was the “Miami Vice” soundtrack. Laugh if you must, but it had rockin’ from Glenn Frey, deep percussion from Phil Collins, and a driving beat in the Miami Vice theme from Jan Hammer. Aside from Queen’s “A Night at the Opera,” I thought it was a good choice to check out the highs and lows of digital audio.
The VHS tape then gave way to the DVD. I stopped into On Cue in Maysville Marketsquare on a return trip to Gatlinburg to buy a player. It cost $435. The first discs I bought? “Twister” and “Austin Powers – International Man of Mystery.”
Compare that to today, when I picked up a DVD player for $29. And DVDs are priced as low as a dollar in the current economic climate.
Which brings us back to Mr. Moore and his law. Would you believe I paid $1,200 for my first computer? It was a 486SX with a 120mb hard drive and 2mb ram. Those were the good old days when 256k was supposed to be all you needed to process information.
Next, I wanted to add a CD-ROM in order to play “The 7th Guest,” the first computer game with full motion video. That only set me back $500. And $99 for the game.
My next computer was a little beefier, for the bargain basement price of $3,000. For a computer. A Packard-Bell computer.
Move forward to today, where “The 7th Guest” can be purchased from the ITunes store for $5. Computers and laptop prices are as varied as the day is long.
I’ve had friends give me outdated computers that are still good for playing classic games. I bought a laptop recently for $20. My workshop is stacked with computer CD and DVD drives, as well as other PC guts.
When you’re surrounded by things that used to be valuable but are now considered garbage (at best), it might be time to paraphrase the old adage by saying Value is in the eye of the Beholder.