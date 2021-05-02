Babz Bites: Benedictine

We’ve all seen it on the buffet, in our grandmothers refrigerators, and glamorized on the tea table.

The green cream cheesy something with bits and pieces of something else placed next to finger foods and accoutrements. Our family reunions always included these ghastly green sandwiches. My mother would insist I get one of everything on the potluck table so as to not hurt anyone’s feelings. Even at a young age I noticed folks either dive in or back away. But what exactly is it? And why is it mostly found in Kentucky?

I never shy away from a good bite. However, with so much of our tastebud’s delight captured at the first look before the bite, there are some foods I shy away from.

As a child I can remember eating this intriguing sandwich and being disappointed by the mayonnaise or miracle whip flooding my senses. Years later, while attending a high tea in Lexington my mind was forever changed and I haven’t stopped devouring this scrumptious Kentucky delight since.

When cooking for an out-of-town guest, my goal is always to include as many local items that the guest may have either never had or missed. A taste of home, or a Kentucky experience is put on the table. The menu usually includes several bluegrass favorites, but like the people of the commonwealth, you have to understand where we came from to truly get a real taste of who we are.

Dubbed by many as “pimento cheese’s Kentucky cousin” benedictine spread can be found in different variations across the state. But they all have the same origin and the same simple key ingredients.

The woman behind the tea sandwich, Jennie Carter Benedict, born in Harrods Creek, on March 25, 1860. In 1893 Mrs. Benedict began the business of cooking in a small kitchen she had built behind her house in Louisville. She focused on everything from small take-out orders to large catering events. A restaurateur by nature and profession, Benedict would sell everything from a cup of chocolate to healing meals for the invalid. Benedict opened her first store and with much success, 11 years later. “Benedict’s” restaurant was located on South Fourth Street in Louisville.

Esthetically Benedict’s restaurant was everything one could envision a delicious hot spot over a hundred years ago to be. The long narrow space included electric and gas lights, electric fans, and an elegant soda fountain made from the rocks of Mammoth Cave. Mrs. Benedict’s business grew and grew, and so did her staff, evolving into 65 folks who assisted with catering and restaurant operations. Mrs. Benedict went on to sell her business years later, in 1925. Among the various hats Benedict wore, included her role as editor of the household department of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Of the many things Mrs.Benedict is remembered for, probably she is best remembered for her classic recipe for the Benedictine sandwich spread. I finally found a copy of her recipe as posted by the Courier Journal in 1979. I was surprised to not find it in her famous cookbook The Blue Ribbon Cook Book published in 1904. It made finding the recipe feel even more like a treasure hunt.

Green food coloring. None of the recipes I had found for Benedictine included this secret not so secret ingredient.

Let me tell you folks, today you are in for a real treat. Don’t worry, this is not just the recipe for my family reunion Benedictine sandwiches. There is a reason the Benedictine spread has gone on to be a myth, and even a legend. It’s so simple and appealing to all walks of life. And if you don’t want to serve it on bread, try it as a dip.

If you want to make the real Benedictine, give today’s recipe a try. Benedictine is a delicious and simple way to keep a taste of Kentucky in your refrigerator prepped and ready to be devoured.

Good luck and enjoy!

BENEDICTINE SPREAD

6 ounces cream cheese

Grated pulp of 1 medium, peeled cucumber

1 small grated onion

1 saltspoon salt, or more to taste

Mayonnaise

Dash of Tabasco

2 or 3 drops green food coloring

Squeeze cucumber pulp into a dry napkin. Mash the cream cheese with a fork and work in the cucumber.

Add onion, Tabasco and salt and enough mayonnaise to make a smooth spread. (Miss Jennie used homemade mayonnaise of lemon juice, olive oil and egg yolks.) Add enough food coloring to give a faint green tinge.

This recipe can be varied to taste and can also be made in a blender, a kitchen gadget unknown to Miss Jennie at the time she developed her variation of the recipe.

The photo and recipe used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from the Louisville Courier-Journal, March 14, 1979, and http://littlecolonel.com/node/11?q=node/392.