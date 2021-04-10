Man is weighed down by sadness after separation

From time to time, I look into the current Farmer’s almanac and see what they are forecasting for the Ohio Valley.

I have found that this book can be very accurate most of the time and when they do miss a prediction it is always not off by far. However, when I looked today the Almanac said that the winter of 2021 is going to be a wild card. So I ask myself just what was a wild card. I read further on and they said that the weather we are to face in the Ohio Valley would be turbulent enough that we could expect just about anything. After I read that I decided that they might as well just said they didn’t know and be done with a forecast.

Then I began to think back and I do recall some past winters where I guess we did have winters that were wild cards. I had heard that on Thanksgiving Day of 1950 this area was paralyzed with huge snow that was not predicted as we were having a calm fall and was expected to be that way until spring. Later in the ’50s and ’60s, I do recall large snows that caused schools to be closed and remain that way for several days in a row. I know that it was an unwritten rule that the schools in this area didn’t even think of closing until we had at least three inches of snow. These days schools are closed before a flake even hits the ground. Yes, times have changed.

I am sure that most of you reading this are thinking to yourself oh here he goes again with his back in my day again. Well, it was back in my day but fortunately, the days I am speaking of are recorded in the weather history books. I know in 1966 it began to snow on a Saturday morning and we never returned back to school until the next Monday as we had received over twelve inches. I also remember that many of us were able to make it out to the big hill out on J.O Jennings farm (the hill was almost a quarter of a mile in length.) As a matter of a fact, since there was really nothing or nowhere to do or go to we just would go out to that hill and put our sleds to good use. Later in the ’60s were some big snows that closed the school and opened the hill to sledding.

It would be remiss of me if I did not mention the winters of 1977 and 1978. In 1977, we kept near a foot of snow on the ground almost all of the winter and since it was so low in temperature, the snow would drift on the roads seem like it was never going to stop. I know that it got so cold that the cistern at our home froze over inside of it and my wife and I had to melt snow to have any water for over a week. I had to set up a kerosene heater and blow hot air into the cistern for over an entire day. Once I got running water, back I never took water for granted again.

Now of course it was impossible to cover winter storms without “the blizzard of 78.” Never before or since have I ever witnessed anything like this and again it was not forecasted. It had rained all day on frozen ground with a covering of ice. In the night the barometer plunged to a record low, as did the temperature and our world froze solid in minutes. Then it began to snow even more and the winds blew the snow into drifts so high that most of us could not get out until the National Guard arrived and dug us out. I remember this even more as my wife was pregnant with our first child and was nearing her due date. I think I ask her how she was feeling every 15 minutes, as I had no idea as to how to deliver a baby. To this day, I am so glad I didn’t have to learn either.

In the ’80s and ’90s, we again had some very hard winters with extra low temperatures and extra amounts of unpredicted snow. Some of these years the good old, Almanac did predict bad weather ahead but several times, they missed it. With the heavy snowfalls and low temperatures, the ground would freeze, and then rain would fall in large amounts and with the snow already on the ground, the waters would flow to the river and then the area would be under in a flood. With a flood, the local schools had to close and the schools would house many of the displaced families that lived near the river. After dealing with the snows and the cold, we then got to deal with the Ohio flooding and it would feel like winter is never going to end. Maybe with all of the above is what the Almanac meant by the weather being in a wild card position? I guess this winter we will have to wait and see.

I am not sure as to just when I first heard the term and it was referred to as real but I think about the new millennium we learned about global warming. Since I in no way am a meteorologist but I do feel things in the winter are milder these days. Rarely do you see or hear of sled riding or see a snowman. At this point in my life, I feel it is safe to say that I have logged enough winters to judge as to their severities and mild ones. I drove over a lot of curvy and steep country roads that hadn’t been salted and I got there and back home every time. (Never did I enjoy the trips.) Maybe there is global warming. That could explain much but I can attest that in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s etc. we had harder winters. More snowfall and lower temperatures and more floods.

Now with all of that said please remember that the Farmer’s Almanac of 2021 says we are in for a wild card winter. By saying that I feel that my prediction for a mild winter can be understood as they did say anything could happen and keep some salt and your snow shovel handy.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If interested Rick has, two books for sale and there are many more stories to read. Contact Rick at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write to Rick at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.