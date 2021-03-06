Fond memories of Bath prevail

The townhomes of The Circus in Bath, England, are embellished with various designs, including nautical symbols and weaponry.
A lion statue guards an entrance to the Royal Victoria Park in Bath, England.
Columns and golden yellow buildings are a common sight in Bath, England.
Loungers enjoy an afternoon on the grounds in front of the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.
Met with a handful of unfortunate experiences once we stepped off our train at the station in Bath, England, my husband and I could have easily been a bit disheartened.
Although we quickly secured a ride to the car rental located off site, our driver took us to the wrong agency. In vain, we expressed our concern that the place to which he’d taken us was different than the one on our reservation. They are one and the same, he insisted, and he drove off before we could confirm his information.
Undaunted, though, we dragged our suitcases behind us across both streets and sidewalks, and even a footbridge, for easily a quarter mile before we reached the appropriate agency.
Once we’d secured our rental, my husband and I collected ourselves and traveled to the public parking lot near Royal Victoria Park. Following a brief excursion on foot, we returned to our vehicle only to discover an attendant attaching a parking ticket to the window.
But we’d paid and parked properly, we assured him as we produced our receipt. No, he explained, we’d made some sort of error: we hadn’t put the voucher on the correct side of the windshield, or something else equally peculiar. Furthermore, he’d already submitted the information on his handheld electronic device, and it couldn’t be unsubmitted. Or, so he claimed.
Admittedly a bit frustrated, yet still undaunted, we set out for our accommodations, a bed and breakfast on Brock Street. Exit left out the front door of the B & B, and we would arrive at The Circus. Exit right, and we were only a few short steps away from The Royal Crescent.
These two stunning structures represented what I most wanted to see, or experience, in Bath. And we were only steps away. Perhaps this is when, upon our Brock Street arrival, I realized there would be no disenchantment associated with our stay in Bath.
The Circus, which is Latin for circle or ring, is just that: a series of townhomes laid out to form a circle. At its center is a grassy patch of land and a cluster of mature shade trees. In addition to Brock Street, only two other streets interrupt the ring.
Black, chest-high wrought-iron fences line the short walk to each front door, complementing the trademark honey-golden stone faces of the buildings.
Architect John Wood the Elder, who is credited with the design of The Circus, sadly passed away early on in its construction phase, leaving his son, John Wood the Younger, to complete the project in the late 1700s.
Additionally, John Wood the Younger designed the nearby Royal Crescent, the 500-foot long, crescent-shaped Georgian landmark. Under its roof are private residences, a museum and a luxury hotel and spa. Also built in the late 1700s, the sweeping crescent is nestled near a vast greenspace that borders Royal Victoria Park, which features botanical gardens and recreational facilities.
But it’s not just these two hallmark structures that encapsulate the charm of Bath. It’s all of the golden-honey toned buildings for which the UNESCO World Heritage Site is known. And being in their magnificent midst created an exceptional experience.
So while the challenges we encountered will always remain a part of the Bath narrative, they are but a sidebar. Fond memories prevail.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)
