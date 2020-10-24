Always something new at the zoo

Not even a noisy crowd can disturb the slumber of a polar bear at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
A pool of water offers a comfortable setting for a rhinoceros at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
A tiger rests in its enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
An underground window allows visitors a glimpse at a Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden manatee.
The entrance is ornate and inviting.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is an encore presentation of a column from this time last year. We have updated dates for this year and want readers to be aware that reservations are required for all zoo visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.cincinnatizoo.org for information and tickets/reservations.)
As our three sons were growing up, our family never missed an opportunity to spend a day at the zoo. So many of our memories are tied to experiences involving carefree exploration through meticulously designed and constructed habitats of worlds beyond our own.
The Louisville Zoo earned a spot as a frequent destination. The Columbus Zoo, The Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and even the San Diego Zoo all provided unique encounters for our young family. Our favorite, though, through the years has to be the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
Earlier this summer, my husband and I had the opportunity to return when we spent a weekend with our our middle son, who suggested we follow up a Reds victory over the Chicago Cubs with a visit to the zoo.
While we had no trouble reaching the zoo and securing a parking spot, we made the mistake of not purchasing our tickets prior to our arrival. Out of necessity, we joined the winding, lengthy line that snaked at the entrance. But as we waited, we decided to try our luck on-line. With a few clicks on the phone, we acquired electronic tickets and were out of the line and on to the entrance.
One aspect I’ve always valued about the Cincinnati Zoo is the thoughtful flow with which the destination leads visitors. The well-marked paths draw us through the enclosures in such a natural and effortless way. We start out in Africa checking on the elephants, giraffes and cats, and before we know it, we are with the polar bears in the Lords of the Arctic or with the Indian Rhino in the Rhino Reserve.
What’s left up to surprise, depending on the visit, is to what degree the animals will be active. Will the majestic creatures be resting, or will they be entertaining us with their playfulness?
Now, with the change of seasons comes an opportunity to do more than just enjoy the animals. Several special activities are on the calendar for the remainder of the year.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, the zoo is hosting HallZOOeen. With the cost of admission, visitors can enjoy special animal encounters, illusion shows and trick-or-treat stations. For additional charges, you can take a ride on the Hogwarts Express Train or the Scare-ousel.
On Nov. 21, the PNC Festival of Lights, featuring three million LED lights, kicks off and runs through Jan. 3.
Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 20, and hours are extended for the Festival of Lights.
For more information and to make reservations which are required for all visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.cincinnatizoo.org. Masks are also required for guests.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])