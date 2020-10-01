Herzog to host Star Spangled Celebration

June 30, 2020
The Fourth of July feels almost as if it’s come early this year, yet it’s right on schedule. Many of us have found the recent days, weeks, and months running together at an alarming rate. Nearly daily I am asking myself what day it is. However, the humid river valley summer never allows me to question what season we are in.
Last year the Fourth of July was my wedding weekend. We held the ceremony at Phillips Folly, on the front porch, with guests sitting outside on Sutton Street in downtown Maysville, facing the porch. It rained everywhere around us except precisely on the Folly. The heat and humidity swelled up on us, pushing guests into the house for relief only to realize the air-conditioning units had given up. Our guests were more than thrilled we had given them each a hand-held fan as a party favor. They fanned themselves rigorously but there wasn’t a lot those little fans could do. I still can’t believe my husband, Alex, kept his three-piece suit and tie on for the entire day of the wedding. Most of my make-up had sweat off by early afternoon but my ear to ear grin remained a perminanate.
I had never been the kind of girl who had fantasized about her wedding but that hot, sweaty, wonderful day exceeded anything I ever could have imagined. We chose the Fourth of July weekend because Alex wanted us to always have fireworks on our anniversary. I never imagined getting married on the hottest weekend of the year, but there was no arguing with his sweet request.
Last Fourth of July was also the first fireworks display my now husband had ever been in Maysville to see. We really have something magic in our towns along the river. The light of the explosions in the sky dance off the water in a way that nothing can compare to. My family always gathers at my mother’s childhood home on Third Street, smack dab at the end of the old bridge. The front and center view seems to suspend time, even if it’s just a few brief minutes. Usually my mother has some popcorn in her enormous purse, one of my Aunt’s will bring a bag of cookies, and last year my best friend Leah brought some of her delicious homemade brownies.
We don’t always find our mouths when we are attempting to eat and watch the fireworks, necks stretched towards the sky, but that’s part of the fun.
Today I have included a few of my favorite simple celebratory sweets. Even if you are watching fireworks from your tv at home, give yourself a little sweet treat. It’s the little things that we all need reminders of during these all confusing days and weeks.
Good luck and enjoy!
Brownies
Makes 16
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
1/3 cup butter
2 squares chocolate
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1/3 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sifted flour
(optional) 1/2 cup chopped nuts, toasted
1 teaspoon vanilla
Melt butter and chocolate on top of a double broiler. Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Pour into a well-buttered square pan.
Bake for 25 minutes. Cool for five minutes. Serve or cover and save.
M&M Fudge
(Look for festive colors. I love adding colorful sprinkles. Red and blue really pop against the white chocolate.)
Makes 10
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 cups white chocolate or vanilla melting chips/squares
1 bag M&M candies
In an 8×8 inch pan, either line with wax paper or foil. Spray with cooking spray. Using a medium saucepan over medium heat, add melting chocolate and condensed milk. Stir thoroughly until smooth and creamy. Reduce heat and and stir in M&Ms, gently, saving some to decorate with. Pour mix into a lined pan. Sprinkle decorating M&Ms and gently press into whimsical shapes into fudge. Add sprinkles or any other decor to the top of the fudge.
Either allow to cool at room temp overnight before cutting or place in the fridge for two hours. Store in either an airtight container or cover with sedan wrap.
Sweet Dreams (Whipped Raspberry & Cream)
Great presentation and set-up for social distancing celebrations.
Serves 6
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tbsp sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
2 cups frozen raspberries (If you don’t have raspberries, feel free to substitute with any other fruit. Strawberries, mango, and peaches are some of my favorites.)
1/2 cup white sugar
Using a standing mixer or hand mixer, whip (on the low setting to begin with and gradually increase to medium speed) Whipping cream, 1 tbsp sugar, and vanilla. Whip into perfect peaks of whipped cream. Set aside.
Using a food processor, blend frozen fruit and 1/2 cup sugar. Once well blended, fold into whipped cream immediately.
Evenly distribute the whipped dreamy dessert into cups you wish to present to guests. Or even just to enjoy for yourself and make it feel more special. I love to eat this out of a martini, champagne, wine, or fun depression glass punch cups. Refrigerate immediately and remove when ready to eat.
Brown Sugar-Pecan Cookies
If you really wanna add a personal touch, use pecans that have been soaking in Bourbon overnight.
Makes 3 dozen.
Set the oven to 375 degrees.
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup shortening
½ cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
pecan halves, toasted
Sift together flour and salt. Cream shortening. Add sugars slowly until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg. Blend dry ingredients, slowly. Shape into small balls and place on a greased cookie sheet. Flatten with a fork or spatula to 1/8 thickness. Top cookies with pecan halves. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 10-12 minutes.
The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbitesz@mail.com).