Herzog to host Star Spangled Celebration

Bob Herzog, voted Cincinnati’s No. 1 TV Personality, will return for the seventh time to host the “Star Spangled Celebration,” honoring all area veterans on both sides of the river and sponsored by Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

The show stats at 7 p.m., Friday night Nov 1 at Fields Auditorium on the campus of Maysville Community and Technical College.

In addition to Bob’s great personality and zest, the show will feature the dynamic voices of Julie Carke, Mary Griffey and Judy Gallenstein singing those beautiful patriotic songs that give you chills as well as the Mason County Intermediate School Chorus, under the outstanding direction of Nick Denham. The Maysville Community Band will also be doing patriotic selections throughout the show as well as a special 30 minute concert beginning at 6:30 p.m., prior to the start of the show at 7.

In addition, a bonus concert performance will be staged after the intermission featuring the outstanding voice of MacKenzie Thomas, who reached the pinnacle of “The Voice” last year on national TV. You won’t want to miss this great bonus performance. In addition, five of our great veterans, including two World War II Veterans will be honored this year with their careers highlighted by civic and veteran leaders.

It was just announced by Lifeline Homecare that they will be serving complimentary refreshments to all attendees that evening at the college (Room C106).

This wonderful program is sponsored every November by the RSVP Program which has operated in Maysville for nearly 50 years and currently has nearly 300 members that volunteer at the hospital, food banks, clothing banks, hospice, Senior Center, Welcome Center, museums, extended care, reading program in schools and more.

Admission to this great show is free, however an optional donation for RSVP is accepted at the door and a can or two of food divided between Mason County Food Bank and the Veterans Food Pantry (leave food @ entrance, lower level) would be greatly appreciated.

