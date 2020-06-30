My favorite simple Celebration Sweets

The iconic opening to the Andy Griffith show I feel is a scene we all can envision just by the mention of it.

Andy and Opie walking down a dirt road with fishing poles on their shoulders is a scene that is easy to recall. More than that it is easy to relate to as we all have walked down to a fishing hole with a fishing pole in hand at some time in our own lives.

My first fishing gear was a bamboo pole with some fishing line, a sinker, a hook and a big red and white bobber. All this was purchased at Marksberry’s Hardware in Felicity when I was maybe seven or eight years old. It was late in May and had been a wet spell. Actually, it had seemed to not want to stop raining, so farming had ground to a muddy halt. Since dad couldn’t finish his planting corn nor begin to set tobacco, one morning dad and brother Ben loaded me up in the truck and off to Felicity we went to equip me so I could fish. Dad said that was all that was left to do and we would have to fish between rain showers at that.

I was very excited about all of this as we all were going to go to the pond and hook the biggest fish that had ever been caught. As for that thought, I learned quickly that it was doubtful I would catch that whopper but I learned just as quickly that standing around the old farm pond with my dad and brother was quite possibly the catch of the day. Yes to be with family or friends and just standing on the ponds banks and talking to each other while keeping an eye on your bobber was a time that was to enjoy.

As I recall, I didn’t catch a fish that day but just the experience caused me to want to come back and try again. A couple of years after this event, Herb and Charlie Marshall had moved into the neighborhood and I found two boys who loved to fish as much or maybe even more than I did. So whenever a rainy spell or just those long evenings of spring and summer arrived we could be found down at Maus’ pond. It was a big pond and not a long walk from their house. Ed Maus had given the approval to fish anytime we wanted.

So we would make plans most times and start the day by lifting rocks and old boards looking for earth worms to use for bait. By this time, I had upgraded to a rod and reel. The upgrade didn’t improve my ability to catch more fish but it did allow me to look like I knew what was going on. Now when we would get enough bait for a trip to the pond off we went on foot walking down an old township road with our poles on our shoulders and a lot of conversation being talked. Now we all had certain spots at the pond where we felt was the best place to catch a fish. Herb liked to stand on the dam section. Charlie liked a spot along the side closer to the shallow end and I would take a place between them as I wanted to hear what both might want to talk about and truthfully, I didn’t think it was going to matter, as I never caught very many.

We spent many a day or evening at that big ole pond. Some days we would catch many fish and some days it had been a waste to dig up the bait, as they wouldn’t bite at all. Still and all never was it said that our time at the pond had been a waste. Since Herb was two grades ahead of us in school he would tell us what was happening in his grade and to two boys who were two years younger it sounded very important and interesting to us. The thing was Herb liked to hear what we were doing in our class as much as we enjoyed his. He never really let on that he did but looking back now gossip is gossip whether you are looking up at it or down at it.

Therefore, for what seemed to continue for several years we would fish and talk. We talked even if we weren’t fishing but it always seemed more enjoyable with a rod in hand. Sometimes Ed Maus would walk down from his house and stand and visit with us. Now Ed was the picture of a true Dutchman. He was stout and not tall. Ed spoke little and when he did, he almost sounded as if he was barking out the words and if you didn’t know Ed it might give, you a little scare. The thing was Ed had a heart of gold and was one of the kindest men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. So when he would visit us he would talk a lot, which was a shock but we all, felt even closer to Ed and his conversation gave us information to events happening in the adult world. In addition, we were the guys who was hearing it first. (At least we thought we were.)

When the years arrived that we got drivers licenses we didn’t go down to the pond or any other fishing hole for that matter. No we were growing up and wanted to be where all the kids were and see what was going on in this big old world. So for a few years the rods and reels hung on hooks on the wall in the garage. Time passes however and as I got older and my cousin Walt and I were farming together and we were batching It seemed that I was just as excited as I was to go to town I had got to the age where at the end of a hard day of work I wasn’t wanting to go up to Felicity as much. So on Walts’ farm they had a large pond that had just been redug and the banks were clear enough so casting was of no trouble. So for many evenings Walt and I would walk down to that pond and fish a while. After a day’s work, it just felt relaxing to cast out the line and talk over whatever we thought we wanted to discuss and always keep an eye on your bobber. I did get to where I got pretty good at casting and placing my hook where I had aimed it but I still wan’t getting any better on catching that big fish. Unlike Andy and Opie we never did catch that big fish. I was pretty good at hooking blue gills or yellow bellies.

The bottom line is that fishing is more about relaxing and a simple pleasure. At least it is for me. I feel that anybody who has fished and I don’t mean for awards and such but just to fish and be with friends it is enjoyable. Therefore, if I happen to run across the introduction of The Andy Griffith Show I at least watch that part and remember how good it felt. Oh and by the way, I never did catch a big fish.

