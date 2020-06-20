HIXSON’S HOARDINGS

Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Museum Center

June 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle 0

This coming July 4th will be the 244th anniversary of the day of our Independence.

There are 1,238 words in the Declaration with 18 grievances listed against the King – grievances of the entire colonized world. When Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration, he was influenced by John Locke, who believed that people are born with natural rights. Governments should be for the benefit of everyone, not just the rulers. He read Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” that expressed a similar idea that “a government of our own is a natural right.” He was also influenced by George Mason — in whose honor Mason County was named. Mason wrote a phrase similar to “pursuit of happiness” in his draft of the Virginia Declaration of Rights.

In the articles of our Constitution, Article One states that the People’s Congress will be the supreme legislative body of this blessed Democracy and will also perform the sacred duty of checks and balances and oversight of the government. Regardless of today’s challenges to its sanctity, I think and still believe, our Congress remains the supreme institution of our democracy, and it was the intent of our forefathers to place our Congress as Article One institution of our system of government. Then, they placed Article Two, the Executive/Presidency and then Article Three, the Judiciary. Reading these documents, I understood how this civilized nation will lead mankind by example of civility, tolerance, debate over differences and respect for ALL opinions. Then the best part- our Bill of Rights- OUR Bill of Rights- a sacred document in which human dignities are enshrined! I am in awe of our First Amendment- the freedom of conscience, for which many nations and their leaders have come to America to learn how to uplift their people in human dignity…”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people, peaceably, to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The primary election is June 23rd. There’s no question the corona virus has changed the way we live day to day. The restrictions and guidelines to stop the spread are also changing how we will vote in Kentucky. If you haven’t already voted by absentee ballot due to Covid-19, you will vote at the Mason County High School.

The United States Constitution did not originally define who was eligible to vote, allowing each state to determine eligibility. In the early history of the United States, some states only allowed white male property owners to vote, while others did not specify race. Freed slaves could vote in four states. “Women were prohibited from voting, as were men without property.” Women could vote in New Jersey until 1807 (provided they owned property) and in some jurisdictions, nonwhites could vote if they owned property. “In several British North American Colonies before and after the Declaration, Jews, Quakers and/or Catholics were excluded from the franchise and/or from running for elections.” By 1856, all white men were allowed to vote regardless of property ownership. Ratified in 1870, the 15th amendment granted African American men the right to vote. In 1887, Native Americans who were willing to disassociate themselves from their tribes (Dawes Act) could vote. It wasn’t until after the passage of the Snyder Act of 1924, finally “admitting Native Americans born in the U.S. to full U.S. citizenship, Native Americans could enjoy the rights granted by the 15th amendment.” But again, left up to the states, Arizona and New Mexico became the last states to extend full voting rights to Native Americans. The 19th Amendment empowered women. Before 1920, no black or white women could vote. In 1971, with the 26th Amendment, 18-year olds could vote. Kentucky imposes a lifelong denial of the right to vote to “all citizens with a felony record…however, a felon’s rights can be restored after the completion of a restoration process to regain civil rights.”

“The right to vote is the foundation of any democracy.” Chef Justice Earl Warren wrote, “The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is the essence of a democratic society.” These many years, with the adoption of the Amendments, tell the world our history of moving forward with the American experience, and yet, so much more needs to be done. We must express our most profound gratitude for the people who have sacrificed so that we could enjoy the freedoms and the human dignities that mankind had yearned for from the beginning. Always remember that to live a successful life in American democracy, you must have a voice. Build your voice with service to your country. One way to have a voice is to vote!

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, KY