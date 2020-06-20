I’m dyspeptic over dystopian storytelling

June 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle 0
Robert Roe

A horse walks into a bar and the Bartender asks him “Why the long face?” An old joke, but still a good one. Probably the only bit of mirth you’ll receive in this otherwise bleak screed. And it’s all because of Dystopia.

For the uninitiated (meaning those of you who have not seen a Movie or a Television program, nor read a Book in the last decade), the definition I found for Dystopian is “an imagined state or society in which there is great suffering or injustice, typically one that is totalitarian or post-apocalyptic.” Thanks, Wiki!

There has been a scrap of hints at this grim existence through cinematic history. Fritz Lang’s 1927 film “Metropolis” showed both sides of the coin: A Utopian society above, built upon a bleak underworld full of mistreated workers. Move forward to James Cameron’s seminal 1984 Sci-Fi classic “The Terminator,” where a robotic assassin is sent back in time to kill the Mother of the child who would grow up to lead an uprising against the robots in a post-apocalyptic future world.

Turn on any TV channel and you’ll find bleakness as far as the eye can see, from “The Walking Dead” to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Go to the library and check out some relaxing fare such as Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games,” Stephen King’s “The Running Man” or a pair of titans in the race for the depressed: George Orwell’s “1984” and Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged.”

It seems humans have always had a fascination for the Futuristic World version of the Wild West. The Stranger, riding into an unfamiliar territory, must use their skill, charm and luck to defeat overwhelming odds.

To be honest, I’m surprised there have not been more attempts to update old Movies and TV shows using a dystopian perspective. Just think. The Ingalls family fight the elements and each other to acquire a vial of life saving Theratanium in the television hit “Dystopian House on the Prairie.”

Oh, no! Granny’s still has whipped up the last of an age-advancing elixir to preserve her current body and hide the fact that she is Ellie Mae’s twin sister in “The Dystopian Hillbillies.”

On this side-splitting episode of “Dystopian Island,” Gilligan is looking for a rod of Strontium which will enable the Professor to combine it with a coconut and a bamboo shoot to create an impromptu flare. Of course, the flare will also alert the mechanical Island Defense Squad, so it’s a race to see if the Castaways will be rescued from Dystopian Isle or captured and relegated to a life of mining the island for rare bananas.

And finally, Dystopian Galactica, where a fleet of ships crippled by the evil robotic Cylons race through the cosmos to find the mythical planet Earth. This ragtag group of…aww, forget it. They already have it as bad as it gets.

I guess the question I am always left with is…why? What is the attraction of living off the nuclear wasteland for whatever scraps you can scrounge, being chased by radioactive (or zombie) mutants? Either there is a ravenous craving for living life off the grid, or people want to vicariously live through these characters to remind themselves how sweet their life is.

Of course, it could be viewers and readers enjoying a little escapism. Do you think I’ve read a little too much into the Dystopian Ideology? Probably.