Hixson’s Hoardings – Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

The United States is home to the largest highway system in the world, but most Americans consider the road as a means to a destination. People often pay little attention until construction detours, accumulating snow, traffic or flashing blue lights force them to slow down and take a look. Roads are the products of the places they wind through and have rich histories that many tend to ignore.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is encouraging people to get out and explore the history of Mason County. Starting June 3 and ending June 30, participants who visit 15 out of the 29 historical markers in Mason County, and document it on Instagram will earn a prize pack for the museum.

Since 1949, the Kentucky Historical Highway Marker program has allowed communities across KentucKentucky to recognize and share the sites, events and personalities they consider to be important to local, regional, state or national history. To date, more than 2,400 markers help to illuminate KentucKentucky’s complex story.

In order to participate, you must have an Instagram account (Free) and follow the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. Visit 15 out of the 24 Historical markers in the county and take a photo of yourself with it. Share it on Instagram using the hashtag #MasonKentuckyHistoricMarker and tag the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center @Kentuckygmcmaysville. Rewards can be picked up starting June 11 at the museum.

Andrew Jefferson, from Germantown, did a class project back in 2009 collecting data for each state historical marker in Mason County. It was a fantastic compilation of geographic locations utilizing GPS, text on both the front and back of each marker, pictures and a description of the physical location of each marker. At the time of his project, there were 31 markers listed in Mason County. One marker couldn’t be located and another had been hit by a vehicle and had been removed. The pictures you take will help the museum in so many ways.

Marker 84 – Alanant-O-Wamiowee is about the Ancient buffalo trace carved in the wilderness by prehistoric animals seeking salt. The trace was later used by buffaloes, mound builders, Indians and pioneer settlers. It is also known as another name. When you take your picture with the marker, share your answer. (Location- southwest intersection of W 4th St and Market, Maysville. (Lat N 38* 38’ 45”; Long: W 83* 45’ 57”; El 553.1)

Marker 877 – Alexander W. Doniphan, born 1808. As Brig. Gen. of the MO Militia, he quelled Mormon riots with no bloodshed and formed the 1st Reg. MO. Mounted Volunteers and led them through a brilliant campaign, defeating larger Mexican armies with his poorly equipped force. This marker can be found at the northwest intersection of US 68 and Clarks Run Rd. (Lat N 38* 37’ 19”; Long W 83* 48’ 31”; El 903.0)

Marker 2207 – Bracken Baptist Church was constituted in 1793 by Rev. Lewis Craig, leader of the “Traveling Church”. The Bracken Baptist Assoc. was also formed here in 1799. The Congregation divided over slavery with each faction having its own pastor. The church again split in 1829 during the Campbell movement, which called for Biblical Liberalism. In 1930 the building was sold for $280 and used as a tobacco barn. The property was donated to the Friends of Minerva historical group in 1996. Found in Minerva near the intersection of KentucKentucky 1235 and KentucKentucky 435. (Lat N 38* 42’ 21”; Long W 83* 55’ 21”; El 948.3)

Marker 124 – Charles Young Birthplace. Charles Young was the third Negro to graduate from West Point Military Academy. He was a Colonel in the United States Army and was distinguished for his service in Haiti and Liberia as a military organizer, map maker and road builder. He was the first black U.S. national park superintendent, first black military attaché, first black man to achieve the rank of colonel in the United States Army, and highest-ranking black officer in the regular army until his death in 1922. Found on Kentucky 324 (Helena Road) 2.9 miles west of Kentucky 11 at 6319 Helena Road, May’s Lick. (Lat N 38* 29’ 57”; Long W 83* 48’ 7”)

Marker 1628 – Childhood Home of Dr. Drake. Daniel Drake was a pioneer doctor and educator. Known as “Father of Medicine” in Cincinnati, Drake founded the Medical College of Ohio, Medical Dept. of Cincinnati College and the Cincinnati Eye Infirmary. He wrote seven hundred articles and books that were monumental to medical knowledge. The marker is found on the north side of Kentucky 2517 near 5047 Main Street, May’s Lick. (Latitude N 38* 31’ 10”; Longitude W 83* 50’ 29”; Elevation 890.2)

Marker 1439 – Dover Covered Bridge, one of the oldest covered bridges in Kentucky. Erected in 1835. Located at the intersection of Kentucky 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) and Lees Creek Road. (Lat. N38* 45’ 6”; Long. W 83* 52’ 40”; Elevation 541.2)

Marker 1519 – Early Stage-Mail Route follows the Buffalo Trace from the Ohio to Licking Rivers and was first known as “Smith’s Wagon Road”. In 1829, President Andrew Jackson’s Postmaster General, Wm. T. Barry, planned mail stage route, extension of branch of National Pike from Zanesville through Lexington to New Orleans. Maysville to Washington was the first macadamized road west of the Alleghenies. Found in Old Washington, southeast intersection of Old Main Street and Jail Street near the Washington Post Office. (Lat. N 38* 36’ 50”; Long. W 83* 48’ 32”; El. 891.3)

Marker 1962 -Elisha Green was a religious leader born into slavery in Bourbon County, grew up at the “Glen Alice” farm outside of Maysville. He later purchased freedom for himself and part of his family. He helped form African American Baptist Churches in Maysville and Paris. Co-founded an African American community near Paris, landowner and Vice president of the Kentucky Negro Republican Party (1867) Location of marker at 127 W 4th St., original site of the Bethel Baptist Church.

Marker 2206 – H. E. Pogue Distillery/Ryan-Pogue House, S.R. Kentucky 8, W of Maysville. The Distillery started in 1876 and was a large regional employer until it closed for prohibition. The house was built in 1845 by Michal Ryan and H. E. Pogue, who owned the distillery on the site, purchased the home, the distillery and home are still owned by the 5th and 6th generations of the Pogue family and distilling started back in 2004 with John Pogue as Master Distiller.

Marker 1165 – Hemp in Mason County was first grown in 1775. From 1840-1860 Kentucky’s production was the largest in the U.S. Found on the west side of U..S 68 close to the south entrance to MCTC. (Lat N 38* 37’ 26”; Long W 83* 48’ 15”; Elevation 917)

Marker 81 – House on the Hill: 1,000 ft. Found in Washington, 1 block south U..S 62,68. The house was built by Col. Thomas Marshall, staff officer for George Washington at Monmouth and Brandywine (1778). (He was the father of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Marshall who served 34 years from 1801-1835)

Marker 2319 – John Samuel Darrough at the corner of 2nd and Limestone in Maysville. Darrough received the highest military award for his actions during the Civil War. In 1864, while trying to dismantle a bridge and railroad tracks, his regiment was attacked by a confederate battery. Under heavy fire, he spotted and rescued a helpless comrade.

Marker 91 – Johnston Birthplace found in Washington at the southeast intersection of Main Street and S. Court Street. General Albert Sidney Johnston, Confederate leader who was killed at Shiloh, April 1862. (Lat N 38* 36’ 56”; Long W 83* 48” 31”; Elevation 916.0)

Marker 1878 – Joseph Desha fought Indians and led troops at the Battle of Thames and became Kentucky’s Gov. from 1824-28. Marker is on Old Main Street in front of the Visitor’s Center. (Lat N 38* 36’ 47”; Long W 83* 48’ 32”; El. 989.6)

Marker 738 – Kentuckian, Historian, Lewis Collins, was the author of Collins’ Historical Sketches of Kentucky. He was presiding judge of Mason County, and publisher-editor of the Eagle. The marker is on the old Courthouse lawn in front of Mason County PVA office. (Lat. N 38* 38’ 52”; Long W 83* 46’ 0”; El 522.8)

Marker 2121 – Lewis and Clark and John Colter marker can be found at Limestone Landing on the northwest intersection of Limestone Street and McDonald Parkway. Colter met Lewis, enlisted in the Corps of Discovery in 1803 and was known as one of the best hunters on expedition. Later he made many trips to the west and was the first white man to report seeing thermal wonders in what is now Yellowstone National Park. (Lat 38* 38’ 51”; Long W 83* 45’ 44”; El 495.4)

Marker 68 – Limestone marker is also on the old courthouse lawn at the corner of W 3rd and Sutton. Settled in 1784 by Edward and John Waller and George Lewis. Located on lands owned by John May and Simon Kenton. (Lat N 38* 38’ 52”; Long W 83* 46’1”; El 554)

Marker 1941 -Mason County Spy Company is also found at Limestone Landing. The Co. was formed when Simon Kenton proposed to Gen. Charles Scott that volunteer company of spies/scouts be selected and trained to protect pioneer settlement against Indians. (Lat N 38* 38’ 51”; Long W 83* 45’ 44”; El 489)

Marker 1244 – Mason County was established by the Virginia Legislature, original county taken from Bourbon; included area of 16 present-day counties and parts of three others. It was named after George Mason in 1788 who was the author of the VA Declaration of Rights and founder of the US Bill of Rights. Located at the southwest end of the Simon Kenton Bridge. (Lat N 38* 38’ 45”; Long W 83* 45’ 45”; El 553.3)

Marker 1616 – Maysville Academy is located at 107 W 4th St. and Lower 4th Street. One of the most famous institutions in the Ohio Valley where Ulysses S. Grant attended at age 14 taught by two eminent scholars, Jacob W. Rand and W. W. Richeson. (Lat. N 38* 38’ 48”; Long 83* 46’ 6”; El 617)

Marker 144 – Maysville Road at the west side of US 68 between the intersection of Jersey Ridge Road and Maysville Country Club. Built by “Maysville and Washington Turnpike Co. in 1829. The first 4 mile stretch to Washington was the earliest macadamized road in Kentucky and country west of the Alleghenies. The road, Lexington to Maysville, was opened to travel in 1835 with 13 tollhouses and 6 covered bridges. (Lat 38* 38’ 32”; Long W 83* 46’ 53”; El 899.7)

Marker 92 – Mefford’s Fort found in old Washington near 2010 Main Street. Built of boards from a flatboat on which George Mefford, his wife and 13 children, of Maryland, descended the Ohio in 1787. (Lat N 38* 37’ 7”; Long W 83* 48’ 30”; El 882.9)

Marker 691 – Morgan’s Last Raid in May’s Lick on the east side of U.S. 68 close to the intersection of U.S. 68 and Kentucky 2517. CSA Gen. John H. Morgan and his raiders entered the state in June of 1864 and took Mt. Sterling on the 8th and lost it on the 9th. They took Lexington on the 10th and Cynthiana on the 11th. The Union defeated the Confederacy the next day, and Morgan retreated through May’s Lick. (Lat N 38* 31’ 37”; Long W 83* 49’ 59”; El 877.7)

Marker 1492 – Noted Historian, Richard Collins, became famous for his authoritative History of Kentucky (1874). He continued the work of his father, was editor of Maysville Eagle, founded the Danville Review and practiced law here and Cincinnati. The marker is on McDonald Parkway near the intersection of Sutton St. (Lat 38* 38’ 57”; Long W 83* 45’ 57”; El 537.3)

Marker 2150 – Rosemary Clooney is in front of the Russell Theatre near 9 East Third. Rosemary was a one of America’s most famous pop and jazz singers on radio, T.V. and in Hollywood. She had her premiere for her first movie in Maysville at the Russell. (Lat N 38* 38’ 48”; Long W 83* 45’ 53”; El 496.6)

Marker 1839 – Stanley F. Reed was the Associate Justice of US Supreme Court and served in the Kentucky General Assembly. Under Hoover and Roosevelt, helped rescue the nation from the Depression, as General Counsel of Federal Farm Board and as Solicitor Gen. for New Deal Programs. The marker can be found on the east side of Old U.S. 68 and SKentuckyline Drive. (Lat N 38* 38’ 43”; Long W 83* 46’ 39”; El 866.9)

Marker 1893 – William G. Kenton was elected to the entucky House of Reps and became Speaker in ’76 at 34, serving until his death. Marker is on E 2nd St. near the Old Maysville High School. (Lat N 38* 38’ 49”; Long W 83* 45’ 47”; El 509.1)

Marker number 2001 – Williamsburg/Orangeburg. The Marker is found on Main Street, Kentucky 1234 and 1449 in Orangeburg. The Village was established as Williamsburg and located on Stone Lick Creek, along Cabin Creek War Road, a main path into Central Kentucky for early pioneers.

Get out, learn some history and technology, while having fun doing it – and, get a reward for your efforts!

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @ KentucKentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, Kentucky