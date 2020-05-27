Crunchy herb technique: Flash frying

Fresh fragrant herbs are filling the air. Monday I was grooming our basil plant and my husband, Alex was taken off guard when he could smell the vibrant smell in the air from 20 feet away. The beautiful sunshine herb is one of my absolute favorites for that very reason.
A pinch of cilantro or mint brighten dishes and brings out shy flavors. Regardless of how gourmet, formal, simplified, or even complex, herbs not only transform food visually but prompt palate pleasing we may not have even known was there otherwise.
I love adding an herb or spice to a dish that really gets folk’s smile stirring and their brain thinking. A sneaky sprig of rosemary pushed into a piece of meat, baked potatoes scattered with fresh dill, juicy tomatoes topped with oregano. I can’t imagine many dishes without herbs. In many ways the herbs are as important as the main ingredients. Without them, the result is just a bland. And there is nothing worse than tasting something and knowing it’s good, but it could be so much better.
As a downtown girl with not a lot of yard space, I have ceramic pots everywhere in and around the house with fresh herbs throughout the year. The most resilient and flavorful herbs I grow always are found in our local greenhouses. They have been raised, since a seed in our river valley environment. They have more sustainability and longevity. What I can’t grow, or don’t have space for, I rely on our amazing local farmers. The fresh country air always, in my opinion, makes their herbs not only more visually appealing, but brings out brighter, bigger flavors.
Although I am blessed to have fresh herbs throughout the year, the harvest season always sneaks up on me. Suddenly I go from having a few herbs to work with to a cornucopia of options. It can be a little overwhelming. I know if I don’t use them, I lose them. Some herbs can be frozen, some I cook into butter or prepare into salad dressings. Yet somehow, I still always have some left and find myself in a race to not let them spoil in the fridge.
Today I am going to share one of my favorite easy, dish elevating tricks: flash-frying herbs. Try this once, I dare you, and you will be hooked. It’s cheap, quick, and game changing. It will make you think twice about your garnish. And if you are like me, you like a little crunch in your bites. Flash-fried herbs add a umph to dishes texture, flavor, and visual appeal that will have you putting them on everything.
Today we will be focusing on this simple, quick technique and how to apply it. I think you will really like how quick and easy it is.
Good luck and enjoy!
Flash-frying Herbs:
You will need a skillet, neutral oil (canola or sunflower), a paper towel lined plate, and a fork or tongs (tongs are much easier), fresh herbs of any variety.
Turn the oven burner to medium heat. Place the skillet on the burner and fill with just enough oil to coat the bottom. You will know the oil is ready because it will begin to look swirly. An easy way to test this is to drop a single stem of herbs. If herbs sizzle and float, you’re good to go. If the herbs sink, you need to wait a little longer.
Once the oil is hot, work the herbs in batches. You may need to turn the oil down. Herbs should be fried for only around 15 seconds on each side and should not splatter oil out of the pan. Be careful. Keep in mind you don’t want them to brown. Transfer herbs to a paper towel or parchment paper after frying. Sometimes I like to sprinkle them with a little bit of salt and pepper. Take a bite. See if they have the crunch you are looking for.
One of my favorite tricks is to flash-fry herbs and then use the fragrant and flavorful oil for cooking meat or veggies.
Also keep in mind some herbs may splatter. Soft herbs contain more moisture and will let out a pop when they touch the oil. As long as you keep your distance you should be fine. I don’t recommend using a splatter guard because as soon as you place it down, it’s about time to flip the herb.
If this alarms you, stick with fibrous herbs, like rosemary. But don’t be scared. Soft herbs like sage, basil, and mint are some of my personal favorites to flash-fry.
Here are a few suggestions for dishes to try this tasty trick on:
— Soups
— Fried eggs
— Salads
— Cocktails
— Roasted veggies
— Cheese
— Tacos
— Pizza
— Chicken
— Steaks
— Bruschetta
— Deviled eggs
— Dips
— Hummus
— French fries
— Popcorn
— Corn on the cob
The recipe and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).