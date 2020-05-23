Off road trails and a different perspective

“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” Matthew 7:13-14

The Bible is an amazing, life-giving book because no matter how well we know a scripture, God will use a new experience to speak that old truth to us in a new way. When our hearts and minds are fixed on Him, He can show us something in every experience.

We are all probably familiar with the narrow and wide gate verse mentioned above. This verse is both sobering and comforting, and earlier this week I saw new truth in it. My husband and I took our dual sport bikes to Shawnee and rode them up to the fire tower. It was a warm day sprinkled with some rain and full of beautiful lookouts. It was wonderful but it required hard work and careful attention.

I took three small truths away from this trip. First is few people choose to take the narrower path. Second, the narrow path holds many amazing views. Third, the people we do meet on the path are unique and different from the majority.

The route we took was narrow, indeed; when cars passed through, we had to pull to the side for them to pass. There were very few passing while the highway stayed steadily busy. Why were so few people enjoying the park trails on a gorgeous day? Some reasons might include: others things were more appealing, fear of taking such a narrow trail, the payoff wouldn’t be worth the effort.

Don’t we see the same apprehensions as reasons for people keeping off the path of righteousness? The world holds too many appeals for people to forsake its ways. The goals and lusts seemingly hold more satisfaction than godliness. The world sees being Christlike as giving things up rather than gaining things. Granted the things Christians leave behind are largely tangible things rooted in intangible principles so our lives might look a bit different, but it’s the intangible that matters. We give up the things we can hold in our hands because of the hold they have on our hearts. We gain understanding, wisdom, compassion, longsuffering, and gratitude when we follow God over world.

Taking the offroad trail can cause apprehension as the road is steep, pockmarked, and far off the beaten path. Choosing to brave this type of road takes planning, determination, and attention to the path. Following God requires trust during uncertainties and a relinquishing of control over self, humans don’t generally like these principle. People have to conquer fear to follow God.

Remember the phrase “payoff being worth the effort”? Doesn’t that speak to the core of being human? Generally speaking, for some reason we feel like we deserve a prize at the end of our hard work; we don’t appreciate the journey for what it is, and we’re always looking for the reward. This trip had an end point, the fire tower, but there were some many moments along the way where I felt overwhelmed by God’s beautiful handiwork. It wasn’t the end that made the trip worthwhile, it was the entire experience from loading up the bikes, riding the trails, to pulling back in the driveway later that night. Everything that went along with the trip had something of value in it.

The people we meet on the narrow path have a different perspective than the people riding along the highways, never wondering what it’s like to take the off road trails. The people hiking, the ones riding bikes or horses- they are the ones looking at things differently. It takes much more effort to travel these ways as opposed to jumping in the car and motoring away. Taking the narrow path in one of these manners requires planning, careful attention to the path, and a desire to experience the day in a special way. Much like surrendering self for the kingdom.

Meeting others determined to follow God shows that different perspective on life. We thank God for bringing those people along our paths, but we are also soberly reminded of how few there actually are on the same path with us. We follow His leading and surrender to His lordship as He can see much father than we can. We trust that He will use us to reach all the more.

God gives us fulfillment and gratification in a way the world doesn’t understand. Like a person who would rather stay in a climate controlled room channel surfing, wouldn’t understand the appeals of riding through steep, snaking trails through the woods on a hot, humid day, the world will never understand the appeals of following a just and loving Creator.

“Teach me to do your will, for you are my God; may your good Spirit lead me on level ground.” Psalm 143:10

–

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.