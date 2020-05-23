I think my alarm clock is trying to kill me. That accursed thing is the most aptly named object since the sharpening stone. The alarm incited by that screeching scare box is worse than someone yelling “Movie!” in a crowded firehouse.

It not only sends dread (and adrenaline) into the hearts of anyone who has to wake to go to work on a regular basis (duh-does anyone work in their sleep?), it also sends out a shriek that wrests the sleepy sleeper from the Land of Nod back into the land of reality. A cruel trick, indeed.

As you know, Gentle Reader, I have two biological settings: asleep and maximum overdrive. Having had my REM sleep pillaged (referring to the Rapid Eye Movement sleep stage, not the Georgia band best known for the song “Losing My Religion”), it is now time to begin the ritual of morning ablutions:

Shower. At night, a chance to wash off the aches and worries of the day. A warm, relaxing respite. In the morning, to me, it is the Think Tank from hell. A chance to ponder and erect a wall of worries of what the day may portend. What is going to go wrong, since something always goes wrong. I find it is easier to concoct the worst-case scenario at the beginning of each day so I won’t have to worry about it until it happens. Saves time.

Shave. Just another depressing reminder that I have hair…growing in all the wrong places. Watching Marlin Perkins “Wild Kingdom” when I was a kid never taught me that hair was migratory. Once I hit twenty my hairline stampeded faster from the top of my head than a herd of tubby gazelles from a pack of half-starved lions on the Serengeti. Now the gang has relocated to safer locations: ears, nose, the usual depressing places. Guess I should’ve talked to Jim Fowler. He was the one with boots on the ground while Marlin safely sat a thousand feet overhead in the helicopter, anyway.

Clothing. Who knew that selecting something to wear in the morning would be such a trial? The riddle of the Sphinx has to be easier to solve than selecting a matching outfit (including socks) early in the a.m. in the dark. I tried to outwit this particular gremlin by putting matching marks on each pair of my socks. The gremlin was smarter. It colluded with the washer and dryer, gave several of my socks an offer they couldn’t refuse, and left me mismatched socks with stupid mismatched marks on them. I finally went the Einstein route: bought a bunch of the same style clothes that I wear day to day. Relativity was nice, but the clothing trick is what makes Albert a genius.

I’m ready. Pet the kids, kiss my Bride goodbye and head out the door to face whatever horrors the new day will bring. Then come home and go back to sleep, knowing my alarm clock will be watching. And waiting.