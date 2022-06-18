“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6

Then Jesus again spoke to them, saying, “I am the Light of the world; he who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life.” John 8:12

My husband and I visited Mammoth Cave National Park a few days ago, and as I pondered what spiritual lesson I could pull from the experience, I was shown several things.

One lesson is from the “mammoth” rotunda and the slot canyons that are narrow and snaking 400 feet below surface. I realized this embodied 1 Timothy 5:24. Some sins are obvious while others are hidden, but all will be revealed one day. Another lesson is from the fearsome small spaces to crawl through and the endless stairs descending and ascending which represent the trials and victories of life. One more lesson could be grand and majestic creative power of God. But the most humbling lesson was a clearer picture of the guide and light that Jesus is for us- our only savior.

Once we descended into the deep cave, we were at the mercy of the guide to direct us, educate us, and lead us back to the surface safely. Like all visitors to this park, we would have been completely disoriented, frightened, and anxious without the guide because caves aren’t our natural habitat. Jesus is our perfect guide because, as Christians, this world is not our natural habitat, we belong to a better place, so we will be disoriented, frightened, and anxious if we try to traverse this world without our Savior.

My husband and I took two different tours. On both tours, there was a “lights out” experience. The guide would turn the lights off and let us feel the oppressive darkness. A darkness so absolute our eyes felt heavy, and our breathing was made difficult. One tour left us in the darkness for some time, and it was such a relief when all the lights went back on. On the second tour, the guide lit a lantern and spoke for a while using only the lantern. It didn’t give off ridiculous amounts of light, but it did light the guide and a small area around him. This was fascinating because Jesus it the light of the world. He won’t light all areas of our lives at all times like we’d prefer, but this is in order to establish our faith and reliance on him. He is a brilliant light though. His brilliant light is the truth that breaks through the oppressive darkness of sin.

Knowing how vulnerable the tourists are in the caves, the guides are slow and care about safety because that is their job. Jesus knows how vulnerable we are because He was one of us. He loves, guides, comforts, and advocates for us because that’s His role. He sent the Holy Spirit to empower and undergird us while we traverse this unnatural world, following His light and His example.

What weight Jesus carried all for our sake, all for our benefit. It’s doubtful that many of the parks’ guides would continually go down into the caves to guide people if they weren’t getting paid or getting some sort of benefit. How many guides would go down if it cost them something for each person they took down there? Jesus didn’t come down to earth and live an easy life without difficulty. Jesus’ life on earth cost Him greatly. He withstood every temptation. He bore the sins, shame, illness, and iniquity of all mankind. He paid something for everyone. Every single person’s punishment was reaped on Him in a single event, and He bore it with joy.

How humbling is the precious love of Jesus. How grand is God’s power and design. How sweet is the Holy Spirit speaking the truth of Jesus to us. How thankful we are for Jesus’ life, sacrifice, and resurrection.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16