MAYSVILLE — An award-winning columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Rev. Paul Prather will be speaking in Maysville on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 West Third Street at 4 p.m.

Rev. Prather is the pastor of Bethesda Church in Mount Sterling, and the author of “Modern Day Miracles-How Ordinary People Experience Supernatural Acts of God,” “A Memory of Firelight-Selected Columns from the Lexington Herald-Leader,” and “Back Porch Faith-Weekly Meditations.”

This is a free event with a reception to follow.

First Presbyterian Church is one of the oldest churches in Maysville, having celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2017. Its mission is to glorify God through worship, service, learning, and fellowship. All are invited to attend worship services on Sunday mornings at 10:45 a.m., in the sanctuary or to attend Bible study, youth group, or the regular Presbyterian Women’s meeting.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/maysvillepcusa.org or www.maysvillepresbyterian.org