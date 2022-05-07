“She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” Proverbs 31:26

As Mother’s Day approaches there comes with it a mix of emotions that depends on several things.

The family one was raised in plays a huge role in the respect paid to a mother. Some have had exceptional examples of motherly love while others have had hurtful or distant relationships with a mother. Maybe one thinks of the mother that she is. The victories, the struggles, and the children she has been blessed with flood her mind. And somewhere in the midst of these women are those women who have the desire to be a mother but biologically cannot become one. On this day to honor mothers everywhere, there will be a range or emotions from joyful first-time moms, to longing to hug the long-past mother or mother-in-law, and those that walk in the quiet sorrow infertility. God has comfort, grace, and peace enough for all mothers and all women.

A mother has the role of educating her children on life, work, and most of all relationships. All the complexities that the word relationship represents can be boiled down to the single word love. “Love is patient, love is kind, it isn’t jealous, it doesn’t brag, it isn’t arrogant, it isn’t rude, it doesn’t seek its own advantage, it isn’t irritable, it doesn’t keep a record of complaints, it isn’t happy with injustice, but it is happy with the truth. Love puts up with all things, trusts in all things, hopes for all things, endures all things.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 That sounds like a godly mother, the first teacher on the subject of love.

Comforting, loyal, and trustworthy are three words that can be applied to the type of mother described in the Bible. A mother is meant to be the first and most intimate love a child feels. From the moments spending time face to face with a wee babe, to the gentle embrace of a toddler, to the reassuring hug of a teenager and adult, a mother’s comfort is always warm and uplifting. A godly mother can the shortcomings in her child, but she can lovingly instruct, forgive, and challenge her progeny. A mother can be counted on when it counts. From a newborn’s first cry met with tender hands to an adult conversation looking for truthful advice, a mother can be trusted. “I’m reminded of your authentic faith, which first lived in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice. I’m sure that this faith is also inside you.” 2 Timothy 1:5

In a world marred by sin, one might experience hurt where there was meant to be life, love, and truth. God is gracious, and God is love, which means He has enough grace to cover over any wound. We are told in the Bile to give thanks and to honor mothers, but can that be so for one that’s been hurt by her mother? God’s grace is enough to cleanse the wounds of the past. His forgiveness is greater. His love is bigger.

In a fallen world, things are broken and may not function as designed. Does that mean a woman who can’t conceive and give birth to her own children is less than in God’s eyes? No, ma’am. God is close to the brokenhearted. The Holy Spirit is the comforter living within, ever-present. God hears those cries, and He is faithful to answer. Perhaps it’s not through birth or even adoption, but maybe through being an involved aunt, cousin, friend, teacher, neighbor, Sunday school teacher, or by being the beautiful, meek, and compassionate lady around town. Your pain and desires aren’t invisible to the God who sees all, but His plans are so much bigger than any person could dream up. “He settles the childless woman in her home as a happy mother of children. Praise the Lord.” Psalm 113:9

So, in honor of all the beautiful women who’ve mothered, are mothering, and who’ve loved and lost, receive the honor that’s due you. We love you, and we are thankful for you! For those waiting on the honor, or those who’ve “mothered” in other ways, when there is genuine trust in the Creator, any journey can and will be beautiful.

“As for children, obey your parents in the Lord, because it is right. The commandment Honor your father and mother is the first one with a promise attached: so that things will go well for you, and you will live for a long time in the land.” Ephesians 6:1-3