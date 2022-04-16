“A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” John 13:34

Sometimes I struggle to grasp the fact that Jesus set aside His royal, kingly garment, stepped down from heaven, and donned the far inferior mantel of humanity. He saw the flaws, the ick and grim of sin and the depravity of earthlings, but He still chose to give all of Himself to us. Jesus chose to be humble, and Jesus chose to serve others. Jesus came as the example of how we all ought to live, emptying ourselves absolutely of everything and trusting that the Father above will supply and meet our needs as we seek first to serve others in His name.

When Jesus was brought forth from the tomb, having completely demolished death and the hold of sin, He left behind an empty tomb. This can be symbolic of His finished work while on earth. He could look back at the task God, the Father, had given Him and know there was no outstanding debt to be paid. Jesus emptied Himself for the kingdom’s cause and was found faithful with an empty tomb.

Could we apply that same metaphor to our lives, perhaps? As Jesus lived, so we are supposed to live. As Jesus emptied Himself, we are meant to empty ourselves too. No selfish ambition, no self-serving plan, no impatience, no vanity, no thing of earth can exist where the likeness of Jesus exists.

If we’re honest, most of us can probably look back to the time of our personal reconciliation with the cross and see the missed opportunities, spoiled moments meant for heaven, and botched arrangements for the kingdom that have been placed in our path since. If we aren’t living fully for Jesus, then we miss moments He wants to use us for His glory. Because if we’re living for self, we’re not living for Jesus.

The things we might see in our tombs are our mothers or fathers, our sisters or brothers, friends. Our kids might take up space in our tombs. Maybe it’s our bosses. Our neighbors or even strangers maybe there. The tomb I’m describing today is one of our own making. A tomb where we know the good we ought to do, but we don’t do it. We shut the opportunities in the dark, so we don’t have to count the cost of doing right and feel guilty for not doing it. A place where we have the light of truth and the power of Christ, but we put ourselves first.

Jesus died and rose with the assurance that He gave it all, even before holy week began. Jesus lived in the role of “foot-washing teacher” every day of His life. The glorious, clean, and pure King of all lived to clean the dirtiest of us. I wonder if we could say the same thing? If we were called into eternity, presently, would we leave behind an empty tomb?

Perhaps we need to look once more on the example of Jesus, wrapped in a towel, with hands covered in water and mud and muck as the example of how we are meant to live. Every day is packed with ways we can serve others. It’s in the small and the big things that our service is seen. Maybe not by others, but only Jesus needs to see our service anyway. We have to let our lives be evident of our love for Him in the way that we serve others. We aren’t meant to live this life for ourselves. We are called to live this life serving others. And my, how contrary to the flesh that is.

“When he had finished washing their feet, he put on his clothes and returned to his place. “Do you understand what I have done for you?” he asked them. “You call me ‘Teacher’ and ‘Lord,’ and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.Very truly I tell you, no servant is greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him. Now that you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them.” John 13:12-17