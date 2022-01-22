Local church offers “A Night to Remember” with dinner, music

January 22, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle-religion 0

The Shepherd’s House Ignite Youth will host “A Night to Remember,” on Feb. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for Valentine’s Day.

The evening will feature a three-course Italian dinner and music by pianist Lisa Gibson and singer Harriett Groh.

There will also be four themed baskets offered for a silent auction with winners announced at the end of the evening. Baskets themes include All About Sports, All Around Town, Pamper Yourself and Faith, Family and Fun. Basket contents have been donated by local businesses.

The Shepherd’s House Church at 209 East Third Street will be the site of the event with parking available behind the church and across the street at the Mason County Public Library.

There will be a limited number of tickets available at $15 for individuals or $25 for a couple. Call Tawnya Smith at 606-375-5860 for ticket information.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Ignite Youth program at the church.

