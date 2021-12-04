Vesper services planned for Frontier Christmas

December 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent

A nondenominational vesper service will be held at the Old Church Museum in Old Washington, now the home of Cornerstone Church on Saturday, Dec. 4 at. 4 p.m.

Reverend George Burns Jr. from the New Beginnings Family Worship will read the Christmas story from scripture.

Before the service beautiful dulcimer music will be performed by Mary McGlone and friends starting at 3:30. A string quintet will play Christmas favorites and there will be a community sing of favorite carols including Silent Night to end the service as it has for 50 years.

In 1786 the first Methodist service was held at Kenton Station in the log cabin home of Thomas and Sarah Stevenson. The first Methodist church was built in Mason County in 1822. In 1848 that building was taken down and this building erected using some of the old materials.

In 1960 the Methodists built a new church and the Old Church Society was formed to buy and preserve the building. Come and see this beautifully restored building decorated for Christmas and enjoy the vesper service.

