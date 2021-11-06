Bethany to hold revival

November 6, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle-religion 0

Bethany Christian Church on Cabin Creek Road in Mason County is hosting a three-day fall revival on Nov. 11, 12, and 13, with services beginning at 7 each evening.

John Byard, pastor of the Sand Hill Christian Church, will be the guest evangelist. Byard is also a Lewis County Deputy Sheriff and serves the Sheriff’s Department as its first chaplain.

Byard will be speaking each evening from Romans 1 on the topic “Has God Given up on America”? This is a timely and vital topic that should interest God’s people.

Charles and Phyllis Hampton will lead the musical part of the revival.

A fellowship with light refreshments will occur on Nov. 13.

Sam Bevard, the church’s pastor, and the congregation invite everyone to attend and hear Byard discuss this urgent topic.

Trending Recipes